Walleye on 'the zipper'

Changes in current may be the key to finding walleye right now with the Kankakee River still running wild and fast.

That advice was offered by Ron and Russ Van Tassel at last Saturday's Fishing College 2009, presented by The Daily Journal. The father-son team are known for ability to locate some of the river's biggest walleyes.

"Walleye are not going to be out in that high water," said Ron, of Aroma Park. "Find a spot where a tributary meets the main channel and look for differences in water clarity. Walleye relate to variations, either in water clarity or current flow."

Find the variations

It's a concept the Van Tassels have dubbed "Fishing the Zipper" that has netted them lots of lunker catch-and-release walleyes over the years.

"Walleye are basically lazy," said Russ, of Ashkum. "They will sit on a edge and wait in ambush."

That edge can be a change in current, clarity or depth. Walleye will often relate to deeper water, especially during spawning time.

Once the river returns to a normal flow, veteran anglers will be looking for another well-known "edge" for walleye where the Iroquois and Kankakee rivers meet.

It's called the mudline, a change in water clarity as the murkier Iroquois washes into the clearer Kankakee. Walleye will lie just outside the mudline waiting to ambush baitfish as they move from dark to brighter water.

A similar "mudline" can be found west of Wilmington where the Kankakee's sediments flow into the Illinois River.

"The main pattern is riffles, runs of flatter water and (deeper) holes. If we catch walleye along one "zipper" then we move on to the next. We keep moving."

Right now walleye are bulking up for spawning.

"Last week the walleye were hitting everywhere at the Kankakee dam," said Jim Best, who was fishing near the power plant this week. "Last week you couldn't get on that staircase over there," Best said, pointing to the north bank where a steel stair leads down into fast flowing water.

"Now they've moved on, probably looking for spots at the state park."

But, as the Van Tassels argue, the pattern remains the same. As they were at Kankakee, walleye are now hitting at the dam in Wilmington.

Milk run patterns

"We've found that the river has its patterns and that those patterns repeat," Ron said.

They refined their system so well that they often speak of it as a "milk run" when their looking for lunker 'eyes.

But one they they are sincere about is protecting the future of the fishery.

"Please, if you catch a big walleye; measure it, photograph it, but don't keep it!" the Van Tassels say. "Those are the genes that we want to keep in the Kankakee River system."