High school soccer - Bobcats use shootout to top Reavis

MIDLOTHIAN -- The Beecher High School soccer team defeated Reavis 2-1 in a shootout in the third-place game of the Bremen Tournament on Thursday.

Kara Vandermark got a first-half goal, but Beecher (2-1) didn't score another goal until the shootout.

Goalkeeper Megan Mulderink had 12 saves for the Bobcats and allowed just one goal in the shootout, won by Beecher 3-1.

<strong>Bishop McNamara 6, Rich East 1</strong>

PARK FOREST -- The Irish jumped out early and never looked back.

Nicole Coglianese scored two goals and had two assists for McNamara.

Ellen Rogers added two goals and Rose Avilez scored one goal. Jen Storer had one goal and one assist.

<strong>Peotone 6, Crete-Monee 0</strong>

PEOTONE -- Jordan Rossi dominated, scoring four of the Blue Devils' six goals while Peotone (4-0) also received goals from Chelsea Gruca and Linsey Rock.

Olivia Wessman collected eight saves in the shutout.

<strong>Manteno 2, Morris 0</strong>

MORRIS -- Manteno scored a goal in each half to get its second straight win to start the season.

Dakota Reynolds scored a goal with an assist from Allie Newsom, who scored the second goal unassisted.

Aryn Newsom had three saves for Manteno.

<strong>Grant Park 7, Rich Central 0</strong>

OLYMPIA FIELDS -- After a silent first half, Grant Park responded by scoring seven goals to run away from Rich Central.

Katie Martz scored two goals to lead the Dragons (2-2).

Brandy Munro, Nicole Proctor, Jillian Ohrt, Sydney Volkman and Courtney Bloomquist had the other goals for Grant Park.

Gina Martin had four saves in the shutout.

<strong>Herscher 1, Bloomington CC 1</strong>

HERSCHER -- Kaitlyn Reynolds scored Herscher's lone goal, off an assist by Brianna Ferrias.

Brittany Ashburn had six saves for Herscher (0-0-1).