DNR eyes major fee hikes

The new fiscal year will mean more fees for hunters and fishermen, according to the budget proposals from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Director Marc Miller's proposals include increases in: Hunting and fishing license fees, deer hunting and migratory waterfowl fees, a parking fee for state parks and daily user fees for horseback riders at state-owned properties.

"These proposed fees will enhance conservation opportunities, improve quality recreation and make critical hires for the agency, all of which lead to a better overall experience for outdoor enthusiasts," Miller said.

Under the proposal, residential fishing and hunting licenses would go up for the first time in more than a decade -- with a $7 increase.

Resident fishing licenses would go from $12.50 to $19.50 and non-resident licenses from $24.50 to $31.50.

Hunting licenses would increase from $7 to $14 and non-resident licenses would increase from $50 to $57.

The Sportsman or Combo licenses would go from $18.50 to $25.

Deer permits would jump by $10. Residents now pay a $15 permit fee. State migratory waterfowl stamps would also jump from $10 to $15 pending legislative approval.

Another proposal would establish an equestrian user fee -- a $5 day pass or $25 annual pass. Horseback riders currently pay nothing to use state park trails such as the 15 mile trail at Kankakee River State Park.

The revenue would be used for trail and equestrian campground maintenance.

Heavy rains this winter have created severe erosion at the state park's equestrian trailhead as well as along the park's multi-use trail according to Superintendent Kathy Pangle.

<strong>Other fees proposed include:</strong>

* A $5 daily parking fee for state parks with an annual parking pass costing residents $25 and non-residents $35. Proceeds would add manpower at state parks, natural areas and wildlife areas as funds become available.

* A $2 per person swimming fee is proposed for Illinois Beach.

* A $3 boat launch fee is proposed for Lake Shelbyville, Rend Lake and Carlyle Lake. The proposal would also include an annual pass similar to what the Army Corps of Engineers charged at its ramps. The launch fee is also being considered at North Point Marina on Lake Michigan.

* New regulatory fees are being eyed for boaters on Lake Michigan and the Chain of Lakes.

* DNR would charge a $500 for conducting an environmental consultation review for local governments or private businesses.

* A $1.09 service charge may be added to the cost of issuing hunting and trapping licenses the DNR's Active Network.