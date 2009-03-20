All-city girls' softball

<strong>Bishop McNamara</strong>

<strong>Coach: Ray Schmidt</strong>

<strong>2008 record: 21-13</strong>

Roster: Seniors -- Kaytlin Burczak, Megan Curie, Ellie Deselm, Cassie LeBeau, Hillary Olszewski. Juniors -- Alexia Kozial, Katie Menard. Sophomores -- Lauren Faber, Aly Hana, Sarah Kidwell, Melissa LaReau, Alexa Salkeld, Belinda Schaafsma, Erika Tatum. Freshmen -- Josie Dexter, Emily Olszewski.

Outlook: First-year coach Ray Schmidt, the third Mac softball coach in three years, inherits a fairly substantial wealth of returning talent from a team that won 21 games and a regional championship last year. Sophomore first basemen Erika Tatum enjoyed a highly successful freshman campaign and with three years left to grow, will probably only get better. The same goes for sophomore pitcher Belinda Schaafsma, one of the best control hurlers in the area a year ago, as she walked just nine batters all season. She'll once again be throwing to catcher Kaytlin Burczak, who handled all the pitch-calling duties for Schaafsma and batted .350 last year. Senior center fielder Hillary Olszewski also returns while freshman Josie Dexter and sophomore Alexa Saulkeld are newcomers who should have an immediate impact.

"We've been focusing a lot on our fielding so far and haven't really gotten a lot of work done on hitting. Halfway through the season, we could be really good. I'm not so concerned about how we do early in season. Our bats will hopefully come around and get us ready for regional time."

<p style="text-align: right;"><em><strong>-- Coach Ray Schmidt</strong></em>

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais</strong>

<strong>Coach: Darcy Ireland</strong>

<strong>2008 record: 15-16</strong>

Roster: Seniors -- Kiley Boudreau, Katherine Maier, Julia Malik, Tami Richardson, Gabriella Sorich, Megan Wise. Juniors -- Kourtney Bridgewater, Brittany Czaplicki, Stephanie Howell, Brittney Keast, Kaliegh Martin, Brianna Mesenbring, Megan Schneider, Courtney Wise.

Outlook: Darcy Ireland enters her sixth season as coach just six wins shy of 100 for her career and brings back what promises to be a strong defensive team with senior shortstop Tami Richardson and junior third baseman Brittany Czaplicki leading the way. Senior Katherine Maier returns as the team's main pitcher and will be relied on heavily to chew up innings. Offensively, Richardson and Czaplicki each cleared .300 last season while Gabriella Sorch and Kourtney Bridgewater also return a large amount of varsity experience from the 2008 squad. Kiley Boudreau, Julia Malik and Megan Wise return for their senior seasons as well. Junior Brianna Mesenbring was a pleasant surprise at the junior varsity level and will compete for the first baseman spot at varsity this year. Ireland says the team will be quicker than previous Bradley teams and, combined with a difficult conference schedule, the Boilermakers will try to manufacture runs this season.

"Defensively, I have high hopes of where our team could end up. We bring back Tami and Brittany to the left side of the infield and I feel like our outfield should be quick."

<p style="text-align: right;"><em><strong>-- Coach Darcy Ireland</strong></em>

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

<strong>Coach: Deb Johnston</strong>

<strong>2008 record: 20-15-1</strong>

Roster: Seniors -- Jennifer Brown, Brittany Cooper, Jessica Gray, Heidi Senor, Abby Weaver. Juniors -- Lydia DeYoung, Danielle Gibson, Allinston Saulsberry, Allie VadeBoncouer. Sophomores -- Brandi Coy. Freshmen -- Kylie Johnson, Charisma King, Emily Reilly.

Outlook: It's hard to talk about the Kays and not start with Southern Illinois-bound Allie VadeBoncouer, a two-time Illinois Coaches' Association all-state catcher who returns for her junior season. Not satisfied with simply carrying a batting average north of .500, VadeBoncouer added power to her swing during the travel season and rapped an area-best 14 home runs her sophomore season. It will be interesting to see if she's learned any new tricks for her junior year. Kankakee, meanwhile, isn't just a one-person show and returns pitchers Jennifer Brown and Brandi Coy as well as the bat of Heidi Senor, who hit .354 in 79 at bats. Freshman tennis standout Charisma King joins the team this year and coach Deb Johnston said the youngster has been impressive during early work in the batting cage.

"We know we want to be better than (last season). We want to win a regional. We've got a better non-conference schedule this year and hopefully that's going to prepare us."

<p style="text-align: right;"><strong><em>-- Coach Deb Johnston</em></strong>