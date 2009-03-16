KCC baseball and softball reports

<strong>COLLEGE BASEBALL</strong>

Cavs take two from McHenry

Andy Dunscomb's three-run home run propelled the Kankakee Community College baseball team to its second of two victories over McHenry County College on Sunday.

Dunscomb finished with four RBIs and Gentry VanAllen threw five shutout innings in KCC's 10-0 win in five innings.

Mike Mather and Brett Russell added two RBIs each for the Cavaliers, who scored five runs with two outs in the third inning.

The Cavs also won the opener, 3-2.

Bryce Redeker homered and Jon Dicus allowed just three hits over seven innings for the victory.

Russell and Dunscomb drove in runs to give KCC a 2-1 lead after the first inning, and Redeker added to the lead with his homer in the third.

<p style="text-align: left;">KCC (9-6) hosts Morton College today.

<p style="text-align: right;"><strong>~ The Daily Journal staff report</strong>

<strong>SOFTBALL</strong>

KCC's offense in high gear

The Kankakee Community College softball team scored 22 runs in 10 innings while earning 9-1 and 13-0 wins over visiting Illinois Valley Community College on Sunday.

Two of the highlights were provided by Lauren Gerdovich and Brittany Morgan. Gerdovich's three-run home run in the fifth inning of the opener was her second of the game and ended it in walk-off fashion. She finished with five RBIs.

Morgan, meanwhile, hit two two-run homers in KCC's 11-run first inning of the second game. It was more than enough support for Bri Catanese and Heather Gradishar, who combined for five shutout innings.

Sam Arenkill picked up the victory in the opener, allowing two hits and while striking out five. Morgan doubled and drove in a run.

KCC (7-1) resumes play on Tuesday at Lincoln College.

<p style="text-align: right;"><strong>~ The Daily Journal staff report</strong>