College softball and tennis

KCC splits with Lakeland

MATTOON -- The Kankakee Community College softball team split a doubleheader against Lakeland College, dropping the first game 9-1 while picking up a split with a 6-4 win in the nightcap.

KCC scored one run in the first inning of the first game but allowed Lakeland to score nine unanswered runs in a blowout five-inning win.

In the second game, the Cavaliers jumped out to an early lead and made it stick behind Heather Gradishar's solid pitching.

Gradishar (1-0) pitched 3 1/3 innings of scoreless ball.

The Cavaliers withstood a late four-run rally by Lakeland in the fifth inning.

Brittany Fairbairn and Tara Buchanan had two hits each in the second game for the Cavaliers (3-1).

~ The Daily Journal staff report

Olivet cruises past Malone

HILTON, S.C. -- The Olivet Nazarene University men's tennis team defeated Malone 8-1 on Monday.

Olivet won five of its six singles matches, with Uyapo Nleya, Sebastian Esquetini, Hugo Moriya, Mark Bell and Chris Tudor all picking up victories.

The Tigers swept Malone in all doubles action. Victor Mesquita and Mirko Perusich won 8-5, Bell and Moriya won 8-6 and the team of Nleya and Esquetini defeated Malone's Nathanael Rodd and Tim Frazier 8-1.

~ The Daily Journal staff report