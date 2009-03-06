Fish on the move in Kankakee and Iroquois rivers

Spurred by spiking temperatures, walleye and northern pike are on the move all along the Kankakee and Iroquois rivers.

For fishermen its an early sign that spring -- and spawning time -- is near.

"Walleye generally start to spawn during the last few days of March into early April," says Gary Lutterbie, a fisheries biologist who manages the walleye stocking program for the Kankakee River.

Right now walleye and pike are just beginning to answer the call of nature.

Female walleye are beginning to seek rocky areas where a good current flow will provide plenty of oxygen for their eggs. Areas of rip-rap or a run of small boulders are the preferred spawning sites.

Spawning begins when the water moves above 40 degrees and lasts until the water warms well beyond 45 degrees. Generally, the fish will wait for several days of steady temperatures before serious spawning begins.

<strong>Pre-spawn stage</strong>

"Right now fishing is still in a pre-spawn mode," Lutterbie said. "Walleye are still going to be found in the deeper holes; but they are starting to move into the mouth of tributary streams or into the shallows -- wherever they can find a rocky bottom and warmer water."

"Look for a pattern with walleye staging in deeper water close to potential spawning sites," Veteran walleye angler Mike McClelland said. "Action will be slow until the water warms."

Bigger artificials or large minnows will help tempt a sluggish bite. "Two or three fish on any pre-spawn day is a great day," McClellend said.

Don't overwork or fight pre-spawn or spawning walleye, experts advise. Taking care not to overharvest the prime spawners -- three-to-six-pound females -- is the best way to conserve a walleye fishery.

<strong>Stocking to continue</strong>

Lutterbie says the Department of Natural Resources will continue its walleye stocking again this year.

Biologists collect adult male and female walleye and take them to the LaSalle Hatchery for controlled spawning. Each year several thousand fry are reared to fingerling size at LaSalle before they and the adult fish are returned to the Kankakee River.

Lutterbie said that approximately 60 percent of the walleye collected in sampling runs are previously stocked fish. "There is some natural reproduction occurring. We'd like to see around a 75 percent reproduction before we'd consider altering the stocking program."

<strong>Safety net</strong>

Improving natural reproduction means finding answers to the sand and sediments that are obliterating aquatic habitat. "Every year is different," Lutterbie observes. "For now, the stocking program is a nice safety net for the river."

Lutterbie and most local anglers said they've seen more and bigger walleye since the stocking program began nine years ago.

<strong>Bass at Braidwood Lake</strong>

Anglers are still waiting to see if bass will continue last year's rebound at Braidwood Lake.

So far early bites have yielded smaller cats and a few keeper bass. Last year nearly 113,000 four-inch bass fingerlings were stocked at the cooling lake according to fisheries biologist Rob Miller.