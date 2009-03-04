Boys' basektball -- Kankakee's poor shooting means early exit

STREATOR -- The Kankakee High School boys' basketball team has been unable to solve its shooting woes at times throughout this season, and it happened again on Tuesday night.

LaSalle-Peru, meanwhile, simply couldn't miss.

The top-seeded Kays shot 39 percent from the field while fourth-seeded LaSalle-Peru beat their pressure defense for several easy buckets in Kankakee's 68-50 loss in the Class 3A Streator Regional semifinals.

Beating Kankakee's pressure, LaSalle-Peru wound up shooting 19 for 35 in the game, helping the team advance to Friday night's regional championship game against either host Streator or Ottawa.

"Our achilles' heal all year has been shooting the basketball," Kankakee coach Ronnie Wilcox said. "There have been a lot of games we haven't shot well. We had no rhythm tonight. Credit La Salle-Peru tonight.

"We got the looks we wanted. Sometimes we forced some shots. I'm not sure what our shooting percentage in the first half, but it must've been awful. When you play a team that feels it has nothing to lose and you shoot like that, you're asking for trouble and a dogfight."

Kankakee was 9 of 25 from the field in the opening half (36 percent).

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers (15-15) were 10 for 15 from the field and enjoyed a hefty edge at the free-throw line. LaSalle-Peru was 13 for 16 from the line in the opening half, including 10 for 12 in the second period.

That advantage allowed L-P to increase a 15-11 lead to 32-18 late in the period. Leading just 22-18 with 4:50 left in the half, the Cavaliers went to the free-throw line on four straight possessions and scored eight points in that stretch. After a Kankakee turnover, Ty Bernal tallied a layup to complete a 10-0 run in just under three minutes.

"We thought they were looking for us to hold the ball a lot," said L-P coach Scott Olson. "We've been in situations where if you don't attack the pressure, it can be a sign of weakness and they'll go after that. We were aggressive and we were able to draw fouls because of our attacking."

That didn't stop at the start of the second half. With the Kays within 10 points following a Terrell Brooks basket, the Cavaliers went on an 11-4 run, including seven points at the free-throw line, to make it 51-34 with 39.1 seconds left in the third quarter.

"Down 10 (points), I felt it was definitely in their favor," Wilcox said. "We've been a pressure team all year. We could've forced them into mistakes. But they made plays when they needed to and we didn't."

For the game, LaSalle-Peru was 29 of 36 from the free-throw line while the Kays were 10 of 16. Mike Bergagna and Ty Bernal each scored 15 points for the Cavaliers while Brock Pezanoski had 11 points and nine rebounds. Stephen Christopherson added 11 points.

The loss ended the season at 11-14 for Kankakee. Joe Lightfoot concluded his career with 14 points while fellow senior Julian Bogan added 10 points. In total, four seniors played their final game, including Julius Burse and Tavaruss Townsend.

Junior Anthony Lawrence had 11 points.

"I appreciate the seniors and all the hard work they've put in," Wilcox said. "We're definitely going to miss them."