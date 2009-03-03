Shaw Local

Girls' basketball postseason pairings

3A Bloomington (Illinois Wesleyan)

Super-Sectional

Championship

Richwoods 56, Hillcrest 47

3A Chicago (Loyola U) Super-Sectional

Championship

Chicago Marshall 40, Montini 37

3A Elgin (E. Community College)

Super-Sectional

Championship

Freeport 53, Johnsburg 52

3A Jacksonville Super-Sectional

Championship

Springfield 66, Breese Mater Dei 62

4A Bloomington (Illinois Wesleyan U.) Super-Sectional

Championship

Bolingbrook 59, Edwardsville 41

4A Chicago (Loyola U) Super-Sectional

Championship

Geneva 54, New Trier 49

4A Chicago (St. Xavier) Super-Sectional

Championship

Wheeling 64, Rockford Boylan 51

Whitney Young 78, Chicago Heights Marian 76, 2OT