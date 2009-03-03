Girls' basketball postseason pairings

3A Bloomington (Illinois Wesleyan)
Super-Sectional
Championship
Richwoods 56, Hillcrest 47
3A Chicago (Loyola U) Super-Sectional
Championship
Chicago Marshall 40, Montini 37
3A Elgin (E. Community College)
Super-Sectional
Championship
Freeport 53, Johnsburg 52
3A Jacksonville Super-Sectional
Championship
Springfield 66, Breese Mater Dei 62
4A Bloomington (Illinois Wesleyan U.) Super-Sectional
Championship
Bolingbrook 59, Edwardsville 41
4A Chicago (Loyola U) Super-Sectional
Championship
Geneva 54, New Trier 49
4A Chicago (St. Xavier) Super-Sectional
Championship
Wheeling 64, Rockford Boylan 51
Whitney Young 78, Chicago Heights Marian 76, 2OT