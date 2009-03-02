KCC women's basketball -- Cavaliers advance

RIVER GROVE -- Khassandrae Brown finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds -- both team highs -- and the Kankakee Community College women's basketball team topped Oakton 67-40 in the NJCAA Division II Region IV semifinals on Sunday.

The Cavaliers (24-6) move on to the regional championship game, to be played on Saturday against Moraine Valley, which topped South Suburban 66-61 to also advance.

The Cavs beat Moraine Valley by 13 points in December, "but they're a much improved team," KCC coach Donnie Denson said.

KCC had to scratch and claw for the first 10 minutes of Sunday's game, Denson said, before an improved rebounding effort paid dividends. "(Oakton) came out very physical," he said.

But the Cavaliers won the matchup on the glass -- 46 rebounds to Oakton's 30 -- and finished 7 of 15 beyond the 3-point arc.

Kayla Cripe and Shakeeta Cotton added 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Brandi Pudik finished with a team-high five assists.

~ The Daily Journal staff report