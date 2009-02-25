Wrestling -- Wilmington defeats Lisle

By Allan Scarabello

LISLE -- The Wilmington High School wrestling team used a total team effort to defeat host Lisle 60-13 at the Class 1A Lisle Sectional, advancing the Wildcats to the Illinois High School Association Dual Team State Tournament on Saturday in Bloomington.

Tuesday's victory continues Wilmington's march for its third straight state championship and fourth straight state final appearance.

Tom Courtney, Wilmington's 160-pounder, helped this team's effort by avenging three previous losses to state qualifier David Pawlowicz.

"I wanted to go to the second period 0-0," Courtney said. "I knew if I brought him to the mat, it would be easier for me."

He was able to keep it at 2-2 until he took the lead with about 15 seconds left. His coach, Rob Murphy, screamed at him to just hold his opponent down to secure the win.

"I'm proud of him," Murphy said. "It was a very nice win for him to come out and beat a state qualifier."

State champion John Van Duyne wrestled up a weight class at 140 pounds, but it made no difference for the senior, who pummeled Lisle's Scott Sleahan before pinning him in 1:00.

"To have a guy like (Van Duyne) is huge. He's a four-time all stater and a good person and good student," Murphy said. "The trio of (Van Duyne, Steve Heino, Jake Murphy) keep the guys in line."

Jake Murphy (152) had no problems with Jake Kretman, defeating him by technical fall 16-1.

The Wildcats, who have won 24 of their 25 dual meets this year, were the beneficiary of four Lisle forfeits.

On the mat next to Wilmington, the Wildcats' Interstate Eight Conference foe, Reed-Custer, didn't fare nearly as well and dropped a 55-21 decision to annual state power Harvard.

"I was pleased with our guys," Harvard coach Tim Haak said. "I got a chance for some other guys to wrestle."

Haak said he gave state champion Sergio Figueroa the day off, saying it was more of a mental break than physical rest for his 112-pounder.

With Figueroa out, Reed-Custer was successful at the lighter weights, a strength for the team all year. Stephen Rosenburg (112) and Billy Chancey (125) both pinned their opponents in the second period while Trent Lyons (103) defeated Cesar Martinez by a 4-0 decision.

"Our light guys do what they do. They train all year around and it shows," Comets coach Andy Gleixner said. "Those are the building blocks of our program."

One Comet to see success at the heavier weights was Zach Speed, who pinned Harvard's Cody Nelson in 3:51 at 189 pounds.

"Zach has been a pleasant surprise for us. He works hard and is unpredictable on the mat," Gleixner said.

Gleixner said he was proud of his team's season and knew they had an uphill task coming into the match.

"You look at Harvard's tradition, it's tough to overcome," Gleixner said. "You only get better by wrestling the best, and we did that tonight."

Wilmington and Harvard will wrestle in the state quarterfinals on Saturday. Two years ago, Wilmington topped Harvard 29-28 in the quarterfinals.