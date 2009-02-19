Two local grapplers look to repeat performances

Tournament time is here for 23 local high school wrestlers who will compete at this weekend's individual state meet at Assembly Hall in Champaign.

Bouts in the preliminary round begin Friday, with the brackets being finished on Saturday.

While all 23 have the same goal, two grapplers have already reached that pinnacle and look to repeat their performance this year.

Wilmington High School's John VanDuyne, the state champion at the 125-pound bracket last year, moves up two weight classes and will compete at 135.

Coal City's Chase Odeen won the title at 152 in 2008 and returns to the state meet up one weight class at 160 this season.