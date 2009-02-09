Bird count part of nationwide research

Just counting the birds in your backyard this weekend can help a nationwide science and conservation project.

It's all part of the Feb. 12 and 13 Great Backyard Bird Count, a joint project of Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society.

"This project began 12 years ago as a backyard bird count, but it has expanded in recent years to allow people to go count birds anywhere," said Jed Hertz of Kankakee.

Kankakee, Hertz said, "was one of the first communities in Illinois to expand the count beyond the backyards. Over the last six years we've placed in the top five Illinois cities and placed first in total species counted in 2008, 2007, and 2004," Hertz, a noted area birdwatcher, said.

Last year Kankakee reported 14,014 birds from 75 species to Cornell's online database.

Participation is free and easy. Volunteer counters can spend 15 minutes or an entire day documenting the birds they see. Information and access to the database can be found at www.birdcount.org.

"The idea of the backyard count is to catch a snapshot of what birds are here in their wintering grounds just before the spring migration begins," Hertz said.

The effort is similar to the annual Christmas Bird Count conducted by the National Audubon Society.

Researchers at Cornell Labs use the Backyard Count to learn how snow and cold temperature affect bird populations. It also helps determine bird diversity and how diseases such as West Nile virus affect birds in different regions.

"The GBBC has become a vital link in the arsenal of continentwide bird-monitoring projects," said John Fitzpatrick, Cornell lab director. "With more than a decade of data now in hand, the GBBC has documented the fine-grained details of late-winter bird distributions better than any project in history."

Businesses, schools, nature clubs, Scout troops, and other community organizations interested in the Great Backyard Bird Count can contact the Cornell Lab of Ornithology at (800) 843-2473 or Audubon at citizenscience@audubon.org or (202) 861-2242, extension 3050.