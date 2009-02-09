Athletes Around Campus -- Guimond named Knox MVP

By Tim Ahrens

timahrens@daily-journal.com

815-937-3393

When Bishop McNamara Catholic High School graduate Grant Guimond first went to Knox College in 2005, he didn't know what to expect on the field.

Little did he know, though, is that he would be selected as the Prairie Fire's Most Valuable Player following his senior season, an award voted on by his teammates.

"That's really feels great, knowing my teammates really appreciated my effort," the 5-foot-7, 175-pound running back said. "The best thing about my time here was building great relationships with my teammates."

A co-captain in his senior season, Guimond led the team with six touchdowns and was the fourth-leading rusher with 266 yards.

"The biggest difference (from high school) was the speed of the game, not the size of the players," Guimond said. "The game is played at a faster tempo."

Now finished with football, Guimond is trying to find new things to fill his day. The economics major with a minor in business has more time to study, of course, but he also helps the Knox College wrestling team.

"At first, it didn't really feel any different," Guimond said. "Now I see all the other guys going back to football and it does feel strange not getting ready. This time of year, football would have taken up about three hours, so I have to find something else to do. Helping with the wrestling team helps keep me in shape."

Guimond will graduate this May and is in pursuit of a job.

* Claire Schmidt was a key member of three straight Bishop McNamara Catholic High School girls' basketball teams that made trips to the IHSA State Tournament.

Schmidt is still getting it done on the hardwood, recently being named the Forester Athlete of the Week for her performance in a pair of road games last week.

Schmidt, a junior forward, recorded her first career double-double in a 78-68 victory at Grinnell College on Saturday, Jan. 31. She finished the game with 16 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

The Foresters were defeated 80-79 at Monmouth College on Tuesday, Feb. 3 as Schmidt scored 11 points and pulled down six rebounds in the contest.

* Carthage College sophomore women's swimmer and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community College alum Amanda Croix won both the 50 freestyle (24.51 seconds) and the 200 freestyle (meet-record 1:58.99) at the Jan. 31 Wisconsin Private College Swimming Championship.

Her sister, Heather Croix, a senior and also a former Boilermaker, took second in the 50 freestyle (26.03).

This year's state meet was conducted at Carthage's Koenitzer Aquatic Center in Kenosha, Wis.