Cheeringleading -- Boilers take second again

Saturday afternoon's state final was a case of déjà vu for the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School cheerleading team.

For the second straight year at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington, the BBCHS cheerleading team finished second in the Large Division at the IHSA State Cheerleading meet, posting a score of 90.88 out of 100, second to Sandburg High School's 94.04.

After qualifying with the fifth best score on Friday (87.34), Bradley bounced back on Saturday.

"Our goal was to come out and have a clean routine," Boilermakers' cheerleading coach Candace Limperis said. "If we wanted to stay on the podium, that's what we had to do."

The Boilermakers did just that, and the team credits being among the state's elite with a couple of new maneuvers.

"Elite teams twist up to their stunt, twist twice on the dismount and connect their jumps to tumbling," Limperis said.

In order to do these new things, seniors Ashley Klei, Abby Frechette, Amber Burkhalter, Alyssa Ulrichs, Kelsi Seeger, Bri Nelson and Emily Schultz all agreed practice makes the difference.

"There's so many skillful teams," the seniors said. "We knew we had to work 10 times as hard. The week before Nationals, we put in 20 hours of practice in four days."

"Heart, drive and dedication is what keep us on top," Limperis said.

Another plus for the Boilermakers is the tough competition they face throughout the year.

The SouthWest Suburban Conference has had Illinois' top three Large Division finishers each of the last two years with Bradley finishing second twice. Lockport won last year and finished third this year while Sandburg made the jump from third to first this year.

"This is the hardest conference in the state for any sport," the seniors agreed.

In the Small Division, the Reed-Custer High School cheerleading team improved their both times in the postseason and finished ninth out of 25 teams in the small division scoring 78.36.

On Friday, the Comets qualified ninth out of 10 qualifying schools with a 77.88. Both scores at the State meet exceeded their sectional score of 76.97, but it wasn't enough to match Reed-Custer's fourth-place finish from last year.

"The routine we had this year did not have enough difficulty. Our tumbling score was a bit lower," Comets coach Stephanie Hildy said. "My team scored what they should have."

Hildy attributed the lower tumbling score to the loss of tumbler Shawna Stanford to ineligibility and to Staci Wood becoming ill Friday evening. Wood was still able to perform on Saturday.

Despite not equaling last year's performance, Hildy is proud of her team.

"All of the teams that competed were good and regardless of what happened today, they're still in the top 10 in Illinois," Hildy said. "It was a wonderful experience."

Dwight Township High School qualified for the state meet, but did not qualify for the final day.

Wesclin High School won the small division and Elk Grove took home the Coed championship. Lemont High School won the medium division.