Wrestling: Tied tango at All-City

MANTENO -- Friday's All-City meet finished in a tie as three high school wrestling teams won one of two matches. Not even total points could break the tie between the top two teams.

But despite Manteno High School defeating Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School head-to-head 40-33, Bradley still won the All-City crown, because technically, Manteno is not part of the annual All-City competition.

And while each school won one match and lost another, each team's coach had a different perspective on the performances.

Manteno was simply happy to be included in the All-City matchup, which included Kankakee High School before its wrestling program was dropped a few years ago. That's when Manteno was added to the mix.

"We're happy Bradley and Bishop McNamara gave us this opportunity," Manteno coach Cory Blanchette said. "We appreciate them letting us in this environment."

In the other matches, Bradley topped Bishop McNamara Catholic High School 38-25 for the All-City title while McNamara bested Manteno 39-31.

In the first half of the split-mat dual, Manteno hung with the upper half of Bradley's weight classes, taking a two-point lead to the second half of the dual. Perhaps the turning point of the match was when Manteno heavyweight Jake Mahnke defeated Jake Sirois.

"I just caught him. I got lucky," Mahnke said. "When I beat that kid, holy cow, everyone was like, 'We have a chance.'"

Another critical match was the one involving Tavares Green, Bradley's 189- pounder. Green looked poised to win against Mike Tovo, but he hurt his ankle as he was falling to the mat, causing Bradley to forfeit that match and give Manteno an additional six points.

Green went to the hospital and Bradley coach Bryan Smith said on Saturday that Green suffered a broken ankle.

While Blanchette was happy with his team's performance, Smith was disappointed in the way his team performed.

"They didn't compete like they should have," Smith said. "We are a week away from regionals and we're nowhere near where we should be."

Justin Cox and William Thompson were the only Boilermakers to each win both of his matches.

With one coach happy and the other one not so pleased, McNamara coach Dave Zinanni thought his team performed about how he expected them to.

"From (103 pounds to 140 pounds), we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores, and I want them to be in the matches," Zinanni said. "My other guys, I want them to win. It was just like I expected."

One of those other guys is Mario Zinanni, Dave's son. Mario won two matches on the day, including one against Sirois, who outweighs him by about 50 pounds.

"I was confident going into it. I've seen him wrestle before," Mario said. "I used my quickness. I'm quicker than most guys in my own weight class."

McNamara's 145-pound wrestler, Jon Young, also dominated for the Irish. Young pinned Manteno's Ryan Daly in 1 minute, 44 seconds and stepped up a weight class to 152 and beat Bradley's Joey Jenco.

Other two-match winners included McNamara's Jameel High and a host of Manteno wrestlers -- Josh Hoerler, Jon Santoro, Anthony Higbee, Brian Anderson, Steve Anderson and Tovo.