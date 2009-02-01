Super Bowl time and pro, college and local schedules and box scores

NFL

Super Bowl

Today

Tampa, Fla.

Arizona vs. Pittsburgh, 5 p.m. (NBC)

Basketball

College men

St. Xavier 65, Olivet Nazarene 55

Olivet Nazarene: Wallenfang 6-9 4-5 16, Hainlen 2-8 0-0 4, Baldwin 3-5 2-3 8, Marshall 2-10 0-0 4, R. Mitchell 4-9 6-8 14, M. Mitchell 2-7 0-0 5, Rennewanz 0-0 0-0 0, Irish 0-1 0-0 0, Streets 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 21 12-16 55.

St. Xavier: Campbell 7-12 0-0 14, Broughton 2-12 0-0 4, Pikes 4-9 2-3 10, Gilgenbach 1-5 1-1 3, Johnstone 4-11 0-0 10, Resic 1-4 0-0 3, Morton 0-0 0-0 0, Palombizio 2-3 1-1 5, Wirth 0-0 2-2 2, Davis 5-7 0-0 14. Totals 26 6-7 65.

Halftime score: ONU, 32-29.

Team records: ONU (9-11, 2-2), St. Xavier (12-11, 2-2). Team fouls: ONU 13, St. Xavier 17. 3-point goals: ONU 1-16 (Hainlen 0-3, Marshall 0-4, R. Mitchell 0-2, M. Mitchell 1-5, Irish 0-1, Streets 0-1), St. Xavier 7-22 (Campbell 0-1, Broughton 0-2, Pikes 0-1, Gilgenbach 0-3, Johnstone 2-8, Resic 1-3, Davis 4-4). Rebounds: ONU 42 (Marshall 7, Streets 7), St. Xavier 31 (Broughton 7, Gilgenbach 7). Assists: ONU 11 (M. Mitchell 4), St. Xavier 15 (Gilgenbach 5). Steals: ONU 3 (Baldwin 1, R. Mitchell 1, Rennewanz 1), St. Xavier 16 (Campbell 4, Pikes 4, Gilgenbach 4). Turnovers: ONU 22, St. Xavier 11.

Shooting percentage: ONU .389 (21 of 54), St. Xavier .413 (26 of 63).

KCC 94, Malcolm X 59

KCC: Williams 2-4 1-2 5, Burton 6-9 1-2 17, Stewart 2-2 0-0 5, Luie 1-1 0-0 2, Carson 9-21 0-0 20, Connor 4-8 0-0 8, Holmes 4-7 1-2 10, Jackson 2-4 0-0 5, Campbell 0-2 1-2 1, Young 3-6 7-7 14, Jones 2-3 3-4 7. Totals 35-67 14-19 94.

Malcolm X: Robinson 4-17 4-4 15, Araia 1-8 1-2 3, Newkirk 0-0 0-0 0, Geures 2-6 0-0 4, Taylor 5-10 1-1 12, Stanback 3-11 5-5 11, Fowler 5-14 0-0 10, Ray 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 22-68 11-12 59.

Halftime score: KCC, 40-28.

Team records: KCC (17-5). Team fouls: KCC 14, Malcolm X 15. 3-point goals: KCC 10-27 (Burton 4-7, Stewart 1-1, Carson 2-9, Conner 0-4, Holmes 1-3, Jackson 1-2, Young 1-1), Malcolm X 4-17 (Robinson 3-6, Araia 0-4, Geures 0-1, Taylor 1-2, Fowler 0-4). Rebounds: KCC 51 (Campbell 13), Malcolm X 26. Assists: KCC 25 (Connor 9). Steals: KCC 8 (Connor 4). Turnovers: KCC 13, Malcolm X 14.

Shooting percentage: KCC .522 (35 of 67), Malcolm X .324 (22 of 68).

Officials -- Mike Kashirsky, Keith McClellan, William Smith.

College women

Illinois Central 76, KCC 75

KCC: Pudik 1-6 0-0 3, Gann 0-4 0-0 0, Jack 0-0 0-0 0, Lutz 1-3 0-0 2, Price 5-13 3-3 14, Cotton 2-13 0-0 4, Pogorzelski 2-2 2-2 6, Cripe 9-11 12-15 30, Brown 4-7 8-10 16. Totals 24-59 25-30 75.

Illinois Central: Welch 1-3 0-0 3, Sneddon 1-3 4-4 6, Martin 1-7 0-0 2, Kirby 1-7 5-5 7, Trammell 2-3 1-2 5, Hensold 3-7 0-0 7, Hamilton 8-13 3-4 20, Jones 9-16 0-2 20, Stahlberg 1-5 3-4 6, Donoho 0-5 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 16-21 76.

Halftime score: Illinois Central, 41-38.

Team records: KCC (16-5), Illinois Central (18-5). Team fouls: KCC 15, Illinois Central 22. 3-point goals: KCC 2-18 (Pudik 1-5, Gann 0-3, Price 1-6, Cotton 0-4), Illinois Central 6-17 (Welch 1-2, Martin 0-3, Kirby 0-1, Hensold 1-2, Hamilton 1-1, Jones 2-6, Stahlberg 1-2). Rebounds: KCC 50 (Cripe 19), Illinois Central 27. Assists: KCC 12 (Pudik 3, Cotton 3). Steals: KCC 6 (Price 3). Turnovers: KCC 25, Illinois Central 8.

Shooting percentage: KCC .407 (24 of 59), Illinois Central .391 (27 of 69).

Officials -- Mike Ithal, Shane DeWitt, Chris White.

St. Xavier 110, Olivet Nazarene 75

Olivet Nazarene: Foston 4-11 5-6 14, Miller 5-10 6-7 16, Peterson 1-5 2-2 5, Stanlick 1-4 0-0 3, Hehn 2-8 0-0 6, Heinold 1-3 0-0 3, Nelson 0-4 0-0 0, Weirsema 2-5 7-8 12, Neil 4-9 0-0 10, Buckman 1-3 2-3 4, Kitchel 1-4 0-0 2, Craven 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22 22-26 75.

St. Xavier: Amure 3-7 3-5 10, Hannemann 16-18 5-7 39, Barona 1-3 0-0 2, Young 5-12 0-0 10, McClain 7-14 2-2 16, Ferry 0-2 0-0 0, Bush 7-13 2-2 18, Carney 0-2 4-4 4, Tourtillott 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 4-7 1-2 9, Kusner 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 44 17-22 110.

Halftime score: St. Xavier, 51-32.

Team records: ONU (13-8, 2-2), St. Xavier (18-3, 4-0). Team fouls: ONU 17, St. Xavier 17. 3-point goals: ONU 9-35 (Foston 1-7, Miller 0-1, Peterson 1-2, Stanlick 1-2, Hehn 2-6, Heinold 1-2, Nelson 0-4, Weirsema 1-3, Neil 2-5, Buckman 0-2, Kitchel 0-1), St. Xavier 5-17 (Amure 1-5, Hennemann 2-2, McClain 0-3, Ferry 0-1, Bush 2-5, Jones 0-1). Rebounds: ONU 46 (Peterson 9), St. Xavier 45 (Young 12). Assists: ONU 14 (Peterson 4), St. Xavier 29 (Young 9). Steals: ONU 9 (Buckman 2), St. Xavier 21 (McClain 8). Turnovers: ONU 37, St. Xavier 19.

Shooting percentage: ONU .319 (22 of 69), St. Xavier .524 (44 of 84).

High school boys

River Valley Conference Tournament

Gardner-South Wilmington 55,

Beecher 34

Beecher (2-14-11-7--34): Stluka 3 0-0 7, Mead 3 1-3 7, Sundeen 5 1-2 11, Lindgren 0 0-1 0, Mann 1 0-0 3, LaBanca 2 0-0 6, Hering 0 0-0 0, Wolf 0 0-0 0, LePard 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 2-6 34.

Gardner-South Wilmington (17-5-21-12--55): Brooks 6 1-1 13, Z. Sorensen 3 0-0 9, Serena 2 0-0 4, Irvin 3 1-2 8, Grimler 0 0-0 0, Mack 9 2-4 20, Scoggin 0 0-0 0, Schultz 0 0-0 0, D. Sorensen 0 0-0 0, Posing 0 0-0 0, Florey 0 1-4 1. Totals 23 5-11 55.

Team records: Beecher 4-13, GSW 11-9. Team fouls: Beecher 15, GSW 16. 3-point goals: Beecher 5 (LaBanca 2, Stluka 2, Mann 1), GSW 4 (Z. Sorensen 3, Irvin 1).

St. Anne 53, Illinois Lutheran 27

St. Anne (15-13-15-10--53): DeWitt 3 1-2 7, Mason 2 0-0 5, Morgan 1 0-0 3, Springer 1 1-2 3, Thomas 2 1-4 5, Turner 2 2-2 6, Brewer 2 0-0 4, Davis 5 1-2 12, Dyson 1 1-2 4, Walker 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 9-16 53.

Illinois Lutheran (6-6-8-7--27): Wallace 1 2-2 4, Kotecke 0 1-4 1, Styx 1 1-2 3, Woldhuis 1 2-2 4, Irving 1 3-4 5, Do. McNeil 0 2-4 2, Crittenben 2 0-0 4, Da. McNeil 1 0-0 2, Teske 1 0-1 2. Totals 8 11-19 27.

Team records: St. Anne 12-6. Team fouls: St. Anne 17, Illinois Lutheran 10. 3-point goals: St. Anne 4 (Davis, Dyson, Mason, Morgan).

Friday's results

Kankakee 52, Rich Central 50

Rich Central (10-14-18-8--50): Williams 5-13 3-6 17, Ibitayo 2-8 1-2 7, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Adams 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 3-9 2-2 10, Argue 4-8 0-1 8, Boyles 0-0 0-0 0, Deramus 3-7 0-0 6, Chism 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 18-53 6-11 50.

Kankakee (15-12-10-15--52): Bogan 4-14 2-3 13, Lightfoot 3-8 3-3 11, Burse 3-4 1-3 7, Wright 2-4 0-0 5, C. Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Townsend 0-0 0-0 0, M. Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Begley 0-3 0-0 0, Brooks 1-4 5-8 7, Malone 1-2 1-3 4, Lawrence 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 16-49 12-20 52.

Team records: Kankakee 7-8 (1-4), Rich Central 4-11, (1-4). Team fouls: Kankakee 15, Rich Central 17. 3-point goals: Kankakee 8-26 (Bogan 3-11, Lightfoot 2-6, Wright 1-2, C. Smith 0-2, M. Smith 1-2, Begley 0-1, Malone 1-2), Rich Central 8-17 (Williams 4-7, Ibitayo 2-4, Anderson 0-1, Clark 0-1, Smith 2-4). Rebounds: Kankakee 33, Rich Central 43. Turnovers: Kankakee 12, Rich Central 17.

Officials -- Ken Kollath, Alex Reyes, Brian Ashley.

Joliet 53, Bradley-Bourbonnais 34

Bradley-Bourbonnais (11-8-5-10--34): Atoyebi 1 4-6 6, Bohnenstiehl 0 0-0 0, Gordon 0 0-0 0, LaReau 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 0-1 0, Downey 0 0-1 0, McClellan 1 0-1 2, Ringo 1 0-0 2, Seymour 2 2-2 6, Smith 1 0-0 3, Wadley 4 4-4 15, Rooney 0 0-0 0, Bunck 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 10-17 34.

Joliet (15-14-16-8--53): Powell 0 3-4 3, Tyson 2 0-0 4, Wassak 1 0-0 3, D. Tyson 1 1-2 3, Shoemaker 6 1-3 14, Reese 2 8-9 13, Future 2 0-0 5, Wright 2 2-4 6, Autman 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 17-24 53.

Team records: Bradley 3-15. Team fouls: Bradley 20, Joliet 20. 3-point goals: Bradley 4 (Wadley 3, Smith 1), Joliet 4 (Future, Reese, Shoemaker, Wassak).

Central 60, Tri-Point 37

Tri-Point (8-8-5-16--37): Vega 3 2-3 8, Moritz 1 1-2 3, Nichols 1 0-0 2, Olson 1 2-4 5, Meister 1 0-1 2, Deany 1 0-0 2, Moore 2 0-0 4, Froelich 0 0-0 0, Kinkade 0 0-0 0, Eshleman 2 3-6 7, Fagan 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 8-16 37.

Central (21-11-14-14--60): Bailey 0 0-0 0, Lemenager 2 2-2 8, Webber 0 3-4 3, Faulkner 3 2-2 9, McCormick 1 1-2 3, Lehmkuhl 2 0-2 4, Washington 1 3-6 5, Bauer 3 0-0 6, Bell 1 3-4 5, Yohnka 5 6-7 16, Frake 0 1-3 1. Totals 18 21-32 60.

Team records: Tri-Point 4-14 (0-7), Central10-10 (1-6). Team fouls: Tri-Point 19, Central 17. 3-point goals: Tri-Point 1 (Olson), Central 3 (Lemenager 2, Faulkner 1).

St. Thomas More 46, CPCI 45

St. Thomas More (17-6-10-13--46): Boudreau 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 5 1-2 12, Pride 1 2-2 4, Herzog 3 1-2 7, Bown 1 0-0 2, Galivan 2 0-2 4, Clifton 1 0-0 2, Freeman 2 6-6 11. Totals 17 10-14 46.

CPCI (16-13-7-9--45): Flinkman 0 0-0 0, Popham 0 2-2 2, Anderson 1 3-6 5, Munsterman 1 1-2 3, Kuhn 5 0-0 13, Seggebruch 2 0-0 4, Wixon 0 0-0 0, Wyss 5 6-10 16, Wengert 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 12-20 45.

Team records: CPCI 14-7 (4-2). Team fouls (fouled out): St. Thomas 18 (Gallivan), CPCI 16. 3-point goals: St. Thomas 2 (Freeman, Schmidt), CPCI 3 (Kuhn).

JV score: St. Thomas More, no score available.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 66,

Iroquois West 60

Paxton-Buckley-Loda (19-16-13-18--66): Lovrant 0 0-2 0, Bender 1 6-6 9, Waterstradt 3 0-0 9, Cox 6 2-4 16, Overstreet 5 10-12 22, Bergman 1 0-0 2, Wood 3 2-3 8, Dowling 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 20-27 66.

Iroquois West (19-9-14-18--60): Ulrichs 0 0-0 0, Garcia 0 3-4 3, Sanchez 6 2-2 17, Woo 2 0-1 4, Fancher 3 3-4 10, Villwock 1 1-2 3, Thomas 6 6-7 18, Gemes 0 0-0 0, Barham 2 1-2 5. Totals 20 16-22 60.

Team records: Iroquois West 9-10 (2-4). 3-point goals: PBL 8 (Waterstradt 3, Cox 2, Overstreet 2, Bender 1), Iroquois West 4 (Sanchez 3, Fancher).

JV score: Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 38-30.

Watseka 51, St. Joseph-Ogden 41

Watseka (12-12-8-19--51): Harris 0 3-4 3, Hall 1 0-0 2, DeFauw 1 0-0 3, Watts 3 8-9 15, Wood 2 2-4 6, Stichnoth 4 0-0 8, Maiden 6 2-5 14, Kaper 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 15-22 51.

St. Joseph-Ogden (6-9-11-15--41): Arsbin 3 2-3 8, Haveln 0 0-0 0, Iwers 3 0-1 8, Dutiman 2 1-2 7, Marlatt 0 0-0 0, Brummet 0 0-0 0, Ders 2 0-0 4, Kebler 2 0-0 4, Gillilard 0 0-0 0, Firkins 5 0-2 10. Totals 17 3-8 41.

Team records: Watseka 13-6 (4-2). Team fouls (fouled out): Watseka 13, St. Joseph-Ogden 17 (Arsbin, Dutiman). 3-point goals: Watseka 2 (DeFauw, Watts), St. Joseph-Ogden 4 (Dutiman 2, Iwers 2).

Interstate Eight Conference Tournament

Westmont 43, Wilmington 40 (OT)

Wilmington (12-13-7-7-1--40): Van Duyne 4 3-4 14, Russell 2 4-5 10, Webb 4 0-0 9, Howard 0 0-0 0, Heintz 0 0-0 0, Scheel 2 0-0 4, Crutchfield 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 8-11 40.

Westmont (6-10-10-13-4--43): N/A.

Team records: Wilmington 11-10. 3-point goals: Wilmington 6 (Van Duyne 3, Russell 2, Webb 1).

Seneca 45, Herscher 31

Herscher (7-10-6-8--31): Krygowski 4-9 0-0 8, Highland 1-5 0-0 2, Jo. Ruckman 1-2 2-2 5, Kates 5-7 0-0 10, Pfeiffer 1-1 0-0 2, T. Koerner 0-2 0-0 0, Agamy 1-1 0-0 2, Ju. Ruckman 1-1 0-0 2, J. Koerner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-28 2-2 31.

Seneca (8-10-14-13--45): Evans 6-14 9-11 25, Applebee 1-2 0-0 2, Supergan 5-6 4-4 15, Hoster 1-2 0-1 2, Peterson 1-2 1-2 3, Adkins 0-2 0-0 0, Walsh 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 14-28 14-19 45.

Team records: Hescher 13-7, Seneca 19-1. Total fouls (fouled out): Herscher 17 (Agamy), Seneca 3. 3-point goals: Herscher 1-8 (Ruckman 1-1, Kates 0-1, T. Koerner 0-1, Krygowski 0-1, Highland 0-4), Seneca 3-10 (Evans 2-7, Supergan 1-1, Applebee 0-1, Adkins 0-1). Rebounds: Herscher 14 (Krygowski 5), Seneca 17 (Supergan 8). Turnovers: Herscher 13, Seneca 6.

Peotone 42, Lisle 38

Peotone (10-5-13-14--42): Carstens 3 1-2 8, Collins 1 0-0 2, Sattler 2 4-6 8, Thompson 2 0-2 4, Bussey 0 2-2 2, Halverson 2 1-1 6, Heisner 0 0-0 0, McConkey 3 0-0 8, Romanchik 1 2-3 4. Totals 14 10-16 42.

Lisle (7-4-14-13--38): Osika 2 0-0 6, Aliss 2 0-2 5, Wright 5 2-3 13, Triplett 3 1-3 7, Schnake 0 2-2 2, Gorski 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 6-12 38.

Team records: Peotone 10-11. Team fouls: Peotone 14, Lisle 15. 3-point goals: Peotone 4 (McConkey 2, Carstens 1, Halverson 1), Lisle 4 (Osika 2, Aliss 1, Wright 1).

River Valley Conference Tournament

St. Anne 78, Grant Park 55

Grant Park (16-16-13-10--55): N. Abels 1 3-4 5, Ader 6 4-7 18, Hamann 2 1-1 5, Heldt 1 3-6 5, Trompler 2 0-0 5, Whiteley 2 1-2 6, Mancha 0 0-2 0, Schneider 0 1-2 1, Weakley 3 2-2 8, D. Abels 0 2-4 2. Totals 17 17-30 55.

St. Anne (16-24-14-24--78): DeWitt 1 0-0 2, Mason 9 1-5 20, Morgan 3 0-0 9, Springer 1 2-2 4, Thomas 4 2-2 12, Turner 3 3-4 9, Brewer 1 0-2 2, Davis 4 4-8 13, Hughes 3 0-0 7. Totals 29 12-23 78.

Team records: Grant Park 7-13, St. Anne 11-6. Team fouls: Grant Park 16, St. Anne 20. 3-point goals: Grant Park 4 (Ader 2, Trompler 1, Whiteley 1), St. Anne 8 (Morgan 3, Thomas 2, Davis 1, Hughes 1, Mason 1).

Donovan 64,

Gardner-South Wilmington 58 (OT)

Gardner-South Wilmington (12-16-11-10-9--58): Brooks 3 3-6 9, Sorensen 0 0-0 0, Serena 2 3-6 7, Irvin 11 2-5 25, Grimler 1 0-0 3, Mack 7 0-0 14, Scoggin 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 8-17 58.

Donovan (11-10-16-12-15--64): Goodman 2 2-2 8, Jackson 4 6-6 16, Jones 1 0-0 3, Hicks 4 2-4 12, Ward 3 2-7 8, Parks 1 0-0 2, Savoie 4 0-1 11, Wilfong 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 12-20 64.

Team records: GSW 10-9, Donovan 12-7. Team fouls (fouled out): GSW 20 (Mack), Donovan 17. 3-point goals: GSW 2 (Grimler, Irvin), Donovan 10 (Savoie 3, Goodman 2, Hicks 2, Jackson 2, Jones 1).

Interstate Eight Conference Tournament

Friday's results

Peotone 42, Lisle 38 (fifth place)

Seneca vs. Herscher (third place)

Westmont 43, Wilmington 40 (championship)

River Valley Conference Tournament

Pool A: St. Anne (2-0), Grant Park (0-1), Illinois Lutheran (0-1)

Pool B: Donovan (1-0), Gardner-South Wilmington (1-1), Beecher (0-1)

Friday's results

St. Anne 78, Donovan 55

Donovan 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 58

Saturday's results

Gardner-South Wilmington 55, Beecher 34

St. Anne 53, Illinois Lutheran 27

Monday's games

Game 5 -- Donovan at Beecher, 7:30 p.m.

Game 6 -- Illinois Lutheran at Grant Park, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

at Donovan High School

Game 7 -- Pool B 2nd place vs. Pool A 3rd place, 6 p.m.

Game 8 -- Pool A 2nd place vs. Pool B 3rd place, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

at Donovan High School

Game 9 -- Winner game 7 vs. Pool A 1st place, 6 p.m.

Game 10 -- Winner game 8 vs. Pool B 1st place, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 7

at Donovan High School

Game 11 -- Loser game 7 vs. loser game 8, 5 p.m.

Game 12 -- Loser game 9 vs. loser game 10, 6:30 p.m.

Game 13 -- Winner game 9 vs. winner game 10, 8 p.m.

Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament

Monday's game

at Gilman

Game 1 -- Central vs. Tri-Point, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Game 2 -- Winner game 1 vs. Momence, 6 p.m. at Onarga

Game 3 -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Watseka, 6 p.m. at Cissna Park

Game 4 -- St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Iroquois West, 7:30 p.m. at Onarga

Game 5 -- CPCI vs. St. Thomas More, 7:30 p.m. at Cissna Park

Thursday's game

at Gilman

Game 6 -- Loser game 1 vs. loser game 4, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 6

at Cissna Park

Game 7 -- Loser game 2 vs. loser game 3, 6 p.m.

Game 8 -- Winner game 6 vs. loser game 5, 7:30 p.m.

at Onarga

Game 9 -- Winner game 2 vs. winner game 3, 6 p.m.

Game 10 -- Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 7

at Parkland

Game 11 -- Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8, 4 p.m.

Game 12 -- Loser game 9 vs. loser game 10, 5:30 p.m.

Game 13 -- Winner game 9 vs. winner game 10, 7 p.m.

High school girls

Carmel 52, Bishop McNamara 46 (2 OT)

Carmel (9-10-13-10-2-8--54): Boban 2 0-0 4, Quinn 0 4-4 4, Meyer 1 0-0 2, Kuret 1 2-2 4, Hendrickson 6 0-0 12, Scudder 1 0-1 2, Lehocky 7 3-3 17, Ruth 3 1-4 7. Totals 21 10-14 52.

Bishop McNamara (12-12-11-7-2-4--46): Burczak 2 0-0 4, Lowman 0 0-0 0, O'Connor 0 0-0 0, Olszewski 4 9-12 17, Weigt 1 2-2 4, LaReau 1 1-2 3, Schaafsma 4 1-2 9, Tatum 4 1-4 9. Totals 16 14-22 46.

Team records: Bishop McNamara 14-8. Team fouls: Carmel 14, Bishop McNamara 16.

JV score: Bishop McNamara, 43-36

Central 57, Iroquois West 46

Central (12-17-11-17--57): Bretzman 2 4-4 8, Suprenant 1 0-0 2, Hull 0 0-0 0, Mayes 7 2-3 16, Gardner 8 1-2 20, Warman 1 1-2 3, Mathy 0 0-0 0, Hess 0 0-0 0, Lamont 3 2-3 8. Totals 22 10-14 57.

Iroquois West (9-15-14-8--46): R. Schroeder 3 0-0 7, Randall 1 0-0 2, Fink 4 4-6 12, Morris 6 0-2 12, Zirkle 1 0-0 2, Fatka 0 0-0 0, A. Schroeder 4 3-6 11. Totals 19 7-14 46.

Team records: Central 19-6 (4-2), Iroquois West 11-13 (3-3). Team fouls: Central 15, Iroquois West 14. 3-point goals: Central 3 (Gardner), Iroquois West 1 (R. Schroeder).

JV score: Iroquois West, 32-26.

Dwight 51, Momence 28

Dwight (15-21-11-4--51): McCarthy 2 0-0 4, Rosales 0 0-0 0, Gaston 0 0-2 0, Tambling 4 7-10 15, Launius 0 0-2 0, Trewartha 4 3-4 11, McKinsey 1 0-2 2, Hoffman 4 0-0 8, Vigna 1 0-0 2, Perschnick 4 1-2 9. Totals 20 11-22 51.

Momence (4-6-6-12--28): Hershey 0 0-0 0, Spoon 0 0-0 0, Newberry 0 0-2 0, Graf 2 0-0 4, Anthony 2 0-3 4, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Simpson 2 1-3 5, Dhom 2 0-0 4, Meyer 3 3-6 9, J. Kinstner 0 0-0 0, Hollis 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-14 28.

Team records: Dwight 19-5, Momence 11-4. Team fouls: Dwight 15, Momence 17.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46, Tri-Point 36

GCMS (14-4-14-16--46): Livingston 0 0-0 0, Overman 2 5-9 9, Zimmerman 2 1-1 5, Cowell 4 4-8 12, Schultz 1 0-2 2, Ja. Nettleton 0 0-0 0, Jo. Nettleton 0 0-0 0, Romshek 0 0-0 0, Grider 2 0-0 4, Tjurdes 0 0-0 0, Peterson 6 4-5 16, Walls 0 0-0 0, Garrett 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 14-25 46.

Tri-Point (7-8-6-15--36): Brewer 1 0-0 2, Bertrand 1 1-2 4, Shelby 1 2-2 5, Moore 0 0-2 0, Meister 7 7-11 22, Kurtenbach 0 0-0 0, Mogged 1 0-2 2. Totals 11 10-19 36.

Team records: Tri-Point 2-18. Team fouls (fouled out): GCMS 19, Tri-Point 16 (Bertrand, Kurtenbach). 3-point goals: Tri-Point 3 (Bertrand, Meister, Shelby).

Watseka 44, Armstrong-Potomac 32

Armstrong-Potomac (2-6-13-11--32): Boen 0 0-0 0, Rosenberger 1 0-0 2, Carter 5 3-4 13, Newell 2 1-3 5, Markwalder 0 0-0 0, Asburg 5 0-0 10, B. Moreland 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 4-9 32.

Watseka (11-14-8-11--44): K. Cowan 5 1-6 11, Lavoie 0 0-0 0, Bohlmann 0 2-2 2, Gocken 5 0-2 10, Crook 1 0-1 2, E. Cowan 5 3-10 13, Watts 3 0-0 6, Manos 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-21 44.

Team records: Watseka 14-14. Team fouls (fouled out): Armstrong 22 (Rosenberger, Newell), Watseka 10.

Pontiac 73, Herscher 41

Pontiac (14-17-24-18--73): Corrigan 1 0-0 2, Krominga 5 4-6 14, Freedman 5 0-0 10, Legner 6 0-1 13, Trost 1 2-2 4, Sornero 7 1-1 15, Humbert 4 0-0 8, Psleger 3 1-1 7. Totals 32 8-11 73.

Herscher (10-9-8-14--41): Wetzel 1 1-2 4, Cousin 3 0-2 7, Stetson 1 3-4 5, Tobeck 0 2-6 2, Brown 0 0-0 0, Rigsby 1 2-2 5, Wenzelman 0 0-0 0, Bruer 0 0-0 0, Ruckman 2 0-0 5, Mathews 2 1-3 5, Riley 0 0-0 0, Cordes 2 2-4 6, McKenna 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 11-23 41.

Team records: Herscher 12-12. Team fouls: Pontiac 19, Herscher 15. 3-point goals: Pontiac 1 (Legner), Herscher 4 (Cousin, Rigsby, Ruckman, Wetzel).

JV score: Pontiac, 41-35.

River Valley Conference Tournament

Gardner-South Wilmington 57,

Beecher 54

Beecher (16-10-14-14--54): Boekeloo 1 0-0 2, Buchanan 0 0-0 0, J. Wehling 6 4-4 16, Wikoz 9 1-1 23, Ratliff 0 0-0 0, Snuckel 0 0-0 0, Griffin 4 5-8 13, Pignatello 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-13 54.

Gardner-South Wilmington (18-18-7-14--57): Pfeifer 0 0-0 0, Ruffatti 0 0-0 0, Sorensen 2 0-0 6, Dawson 0 0-0 0, Eisha 5 0-2 12, M. Gretz 1 0-0 3, Lutz 4 0-0 11, Mack 9 3-4 23, Serena 0 0-0 0, Tyler 0 0-0 0, K. Gretz 0 2-2 2. Totals 21 5-8 57.

Team records: Beecher 14-9, Gardner 15-12. Team fouls: Beecher 10, Gardner 14. 3-point goals: Beecher 4 (Wilkoz), Gardner 10 (Lutz 3, Eisha 2, Mack 2, Sorensen 2, M. Gretz 1).

Friday's results

Bradley-Bourbonnais 39, Andrew 36

Bradley-Bourbonnais (5-8-11-15--39): Staniszeski 0 0-0 0, Waters 0 0-0 0, Richardson 0 1-2 1, Caddell 0 0-0 0, Guynn 0 3-4 3, Czaplicki 1 0-0 2, Garrett 3 0-0 7, Smothers 1 0-0 2, Johnson 4 5-6 13, Hyde 5 1-3 11, Caise 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-15 39.

Andrew (9-8-10-9--36): N/A.

Team records: Bradley 14-8 (4-5). Team fouls: Bradley 17, Andrew 17. 3-point goals: Bradley 1 (Garrett).

Trinity 61, Luther East 50

Luther East (13-6-13-18--50): Hudson 5 0-0 11, Zanlo 0 0-0 0, Abel 2 0-0 4, Johnson 4 1-2 9, Farkus 0 0-0 0, Tranze 0 0-0 0, Gughrie 6 9-13 21, Fluga 2 1-4 5, Armstrong 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-19 50.

Trinity (14-14-15-18--61): O'Connor 7 7-12 21, Williams 4 2-8 10, Kletter 1 1-2 3, Hedding 3 1-2 9, Han 0 0-0 0, Goodberlet 5 2-3 12, Strate 3 0-0 6, Benfield 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 13-27 61.

Team records: Trinity 5-10. Team fouls (fouled out): Luther East 18 (Johnson), Trinity 16 (O'Connor). 3-point goals: Luther East 1 (Hudson), Trinity 2 (Hedding).

River Valley Conference Tournament

St. Anne 64, Grant Park 30

Grant Park (6-7-11-6--30): Frahm 5 2-7 12, Lorenz 0 1-2 1, Plakus 0 0-0 0, Poby 2 0-0 4, Ekhoff 0 1-2 1, Farmer 3 1-2 7, Volkman 0 0-0 0, Spitzig 0 2-2 2, Zizic 1 1-2 3, Barrie 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 8-17 30.

St. Anne (16-25-20-3--64): Mendoza 0 0-0 0, Alliss 1 0-1 2, Chapman 10 2-2 28, Lowman 2 0-0 4, West 4 7-8 15, Johnson 7 0-0 15, Minard 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Seratta 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-11 64.

Team records: Grant Park 5-12, St. Anne 11-11. Team fouls: Grant Park 11, St. Anne 14. 3-point goals: St. Anne 7 (Chapman 6, Johnson 1).

Gardner-South Wilmington 64,

Donovan 37

Gardner-South Wilmington (20-18-14-12--64): Sorensen 1 0-0 3, Serena 3 6-7 14, Gretz 0 2-2 2, Ruffatti 2 0-2 4, Lutz 2 0-0 4, Tyler 3 5-7 11, K. Gretz 0 0-1 0, Mack 5 4-5 14, Eisha 5 2-4 12, Residori 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 19-28 64.

Donovan (11-5-11-10--37): Hicks 3 5-7 11, Brown 0 1-2 1, Myers 2 2-2 6, Meyerchick 2 5-8 9, Hustedt 5 0-1 10, LeSage 0 0-2 0, Brault 0 0-2 0, Salm 0 0-0 0, Hamrick 0 0-0 0, Owens 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 13-24 37.

Team records: Gardner-South Wilmington 14-12, Donovan 5-18. Team fouls: Gardner-South Wilmington 22, Donovan 19. 3-point goals: Gardner-South Wilmington 3 (Serena 2, Sorensen).

River Valley Conference Tournament

Pool A: St. Anne (1-0), Grant Park (0-1), Illinois Lutheran

Pool B: Donovan (0-1), Gardner-South Wilmington (1-0), Beecher

Friday's results

St. Anne 64, Grant Park 30

Gardner-South Wilmington 64, Donovan 37

Saturday's results

Game 3 -- Beecher at Gardner-South Wilmington, 6 p.m.

Game 4 -- St. Anne at Illinois Lutheran, 6 p.m.

Monday's games

Game 5 -- Donovan at Beecher, 6 p.m.

Game 6 -- Illinois Lutheran at Grant Park, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's games

at St. Anne Community High School

Game 7 -- Pool B 2nd place vs. Pool A 3rd place, 6 p.m.

Game 8 -- Pool A 2nd place vs. Pool B 3rd place, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

at St. Anne Community High School

Game 9 -- Winner game 7 vs. Pool A 1st place, 6 p.m.

Game 10 -- Winner game 8 vs. Pool B 1st place, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 6

at Donovan High School

Game 11 -- Loser game 7 vs. loser game 8, 5 p.m.

Game 12 -- Loser game 9 vs. loser game 10, 6:30 p.m.

Game 13 -- Winner game 9 vs. winner game 10, 8 p.m.

IHSA POSTSEASON PAIRINGS

Class 1A

Champaign (Parkland College)

Super-Sectional

Monday, Feb. 23

Game 1 -- Winner Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) Sectional vs. Winner Tuscola Sectional, 7:30 p.m.

Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) Sectional

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Game 1 -- Winner Dwight Regional vs. Winner Gilman (Iroquois West) Regional, 6 p.m.

Game 2 -- Winner Danville (Schlarman) Regional vs. Winner Fisher Regional, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19

Game 3 -- Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

Gilman (Iroquois West) Regional

Monday, Feb. 9

Game 1 -- (4) Cullom (Tri-Point) vs. (5) Donovan, 6 p.m.

Game 2 -- (3) St. Anne vs. (6) Buckley (Christ Lutheran), 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 10

Game 3 -- (1) Milford vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 4 -- (2) Gilman (Iroquois West) vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 12

Game 5 -- Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

Dwight Regional

Monday, Feb. 9

Game 1 -- (4) Flanagan (F.-Cornell) vs. (5) Grant Park, 6 p.m.

Game 2 -- (3) Gardner (G.-South Wilmington) vs. (6) Crete (Illinois Lutheran), 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Game 3 -- (1) Dwight vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 4 -- (2) Roanoke (R.-Benson) vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 13

Game 5 -- Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

Danville (Schlarman) Regional

Monday, Feb. 9

Game 1 -- (4) Champaign (Judah Christian) vs. (5) Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Game 2 -- (3) Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) vs. (6) Danville (Schlarman), 8 p.m.

Wedmesday, Feb. 11

Game 3 -- (1) Fithian (Oakwood) vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 4 -- (2) Cissna Park vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 12

Game 5 at 7:30 pm: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Class 2A

Elgin (E. Community College)

Super-Sectional

Monday, Feb. 23

Game 1 -- Winner Lisle (Sr.) Sectional vs. Winner Plano Sectional, 7:30 p.m.

Plano Sectional

Monday, Feb. 16

Game 1 -- Winner Kankakee (McNamara) Regional vs. Winner Peotone Regional, 6 p.m.

Game 2 -- Winner Aurora (A. Christian) Regional vs. Winner Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) Regional, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 19

Game 3 -- Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

Peotone Regional

Monday, Feb. 9

Game 1 -- (4) South Holland (Seton Academy) vs. (5) Manteno, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Game 2 -- (1) Peotone vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 3 -- (2) Momence vs. (3) Beecher, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 12

Game 4 -- Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 7:30 p.m.

Kankakee (McNamara) Regional

Monday, Feb. 9

Game 1 -- (4) Herscher vs. (5) Wilmington, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Game 2 -- (1) Kankakee (McNamara) vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 3 -- (2) Coal City vs. (3) Braidwood (Reed-Custer), 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 12

Game 4 -- Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

High school

Bradley 38, Bishop McNamara 25

103 -- Vaughn (BB) pin. Cooper; 112 -- Thompson (BB) pin. Sohl; 119 -- Dahl (BB) pin. 1:35; 125 -- Alford (BB) tech. fall Powell 3:50; 130 -- Cox (BB) tech. fall Froning 2:46; 135 -- Milk (BB) dec. Paquette 6-1; 140 -- Zirkle (BM) dec. Bruno 13-7; 145 -- Roach (BB) dec. Burczak 8-3; 152 -- Young (BM) tech. fall Jenco 17-2; 160 -- Co. Dolliger (BM) dec. Beaupre 11-7; 171 -- Kohl (BB) dec. Cook 8-4; 189 -- High (BM) tech. fall Adames 24-8; 215 -- McConnell maj. dec. Norton 13-4; 285 -- M. Zinanni (BM) pin. Sirois 4:57.

Manteno 40, Bradley 33

103 -- Vaughn (BB) pin. Brueggert :43; 112 -- Thompson (BB) by forfeit; 119 -- Hoerler (M) dec. Dahl 7-4; 125 -- Higbee (M) pin. Alford 1:21; 130 -- Cox (BB) dec. Franc 5-2; 135 -- Santoro (M) pin. Milk 1:32; 140 -- S. Anderson (M) tech. fall Bruno 4:42; 145 -- B. Anderson (M) maj. dec. Roach 10-2; 152 -- Gingerich (BB) pin. Daly 3:02; 160 -- Cook (BB) by forfeit 171 -- Ralten (BB) pin. Budimir :35; 189 -- Tovo (M) inj. def. Green; 215 -- Sadler (M) maj. dec. McConnell 14-5; 285 -- Mahnke (M) pin. Sirois 2:49.

Bishop McNamara 39, Manteno 31

103 -- Cooper (BM) pin. Brueggert 2:45; 112 -- Sohl (BM) by forfeit; 119 -- Hoerler (M) dec. Porterfield 6-4; 125 -- Higbee (M) pin. Powell :26; 130 -- Franc (M) pin. Froning 1:24; 135 -- Santoro (M) pin. Paquette :53; 140 -- S. Anderson dec. Zirkle 8-6; 145 -- Young (BM) pin. Daly 1:44; 152 -- B. Anderson (M) maj. dec. Dolliger 13-5; 160 -- Kohl (BM) by forfeit; 171 -- High (BM) pin. Budimir :29; 189 -- Capriotti (BM) dec. Tovo 7-6; 215 -- M. Zinanni pin. Sadler 1:40; 285 -- Mahnke (M) dec. R. Zinanni 2-0.

Interstate Eight Conference meet

Team results: 1. Wilmington 203, 2. Sandwich 164, 3. Manteno 150, 4. Lisle 133, 5. Reed-Custer 114.5, 6. Coal City 90, 7. Plano 77.5, 8. Peotone 61, 9. Dwight 55, 10. Seneca 39.5, 11. Westmont 24, 12. Herscher 17.5.

112 -- 1. Cartwright (Wil), 3. Rosenburg (RC); 119 -- 2. Hoerler (Man), 3. Chancey (RC); 125 -- 1. Hanley (CC), 2. Olson (Wil), 3. Engel (RC); 130 -- 1. Heino (WIl), 2. Franc (Man), 3. Gillentine (Peo); 135 -- 1. Santoro (Man), 2. VanDuyne (Wil); 140 -- 2. S. Anderson (Man); 145 -- 1. B. Anderson (Man), 2. Holland (Dwi), 4. Casagrande (RC); 152 -- 1. Murphy (Wil), 3. Boyer (RC), 4. Keane (Peo); 160 -- 1. Odeen (CC), 4. Garbin (RC); 171 -- 1. Bailey (Wil), 2. Struppa (Dwi); 189 -- 1. Nugent (CC), 2. Liaromatis (Wil), 4. Speed (RC); 215 -- 2. Saracco (Wil), 3. Sadler (Man), 4. Shereck (Peo); 285 -- 1. Dingillo (Wil), 3. Mehnke (Man), 4. Butler (RC).

Swimming

High school boys

Waubonsie Valley Invitational

Team results: 1. Neugua Valley 636, 2. Naperville Central 594.5, 3. Naperville North 534, 4. Waubonsie Valley 490, 5. Lincoln-Way East 158.5, 6. Benet 148, 7. Plainfield 97, 8. Oswego 86, 9. Bradley-Bourbonnais 84, 10. Ottawa 15, 11. West Aurora 15.

Freshman meet

100 free -- 6. Caise (57.12); 200 free -- 6. Caise (2:06.78); 500 free -- 8. Put (6:05.28); 200 I-M -- 8. Put (2:33.47).

200 medley relay -- 6. Herberger-Reyes-Morris-Caise (2:17.54); 200 free relay -- 6. J. Laskey-Morris-Put-Herberger (1:54.30); 400 free relay -- 6. Caise-J. Laskey-Put-Reyes (4:05.84).

Diving -- 2. Zapf (200).

Varsity meet

50 free -- 16. Cote (23.81).

200 medley relay -- 12. Mi. Laskey-Hines-Love-Cote (1:49.13); 200 free relay -- 12. Matejewski-Love-Ganger-Cote (1:13.69); 400 free relay -- 12. Matejewski-Ganger-Batish-Hines (3:52.54).

Diving -- 6. T. Hammond (310), 10. M. Hammond (260).

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 39 9 .813 --

Philadelphia 23 23 .500 15

New York 21 25 .457 17

New Jersey 21 27 .438 18

Toronto 19 29 .396 20

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Orlando 35 10 .778 --

Atlanta 27 20 .574 9

Miami 25 21 .543 10.5

Charlotte 19 28 .404 17

Washington 10 37 .213 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 36 9 .800 --

Detroit 25 20 .556 11

Milwaukee 24 27 .471 15

Chicago 20 27 .426 17

Indiana 19 29 .396 18.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 32 14 .696 --

New Orleans 28 16 .636 3

Houston 29 19 .604 4

Dallas 27 19 .587 5

Memphis 11 35 .239 21

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 31 16 .660 --

Portland 28 17 .622 2

Utah 26 21 .553 5

Minnesota 16 29 .356 14

Oklahoma City 11 36 .234 20

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 37 9 .804 --

Phoenix 25 19 .568 11

Golden State 15 33 .313 23

L.A. Clippers 10 37 .213 27.5

Sacramento 10 38 .208 28

Friday's results

Indiana 114, Miami 103

Milwaukee 96, Toronto 85

Boston 86, Detroit 78

Philadelphia 104, Washington 94

Atlanta 105, New Jersey 88

Cleveland 112, L.A. Clippers 95

L.A. Lakers 132, Minnesota 119

Denver 110, Charlotte 99

Utah 110, Oklahoma City 90

Golden State 91, New Orleans 87

Chicago 109, Sacramento 88

Saturday's results

New York 122, Indiana 113

New Jersey 86, Philadelphia 83

Dallas 111, Miami 96

L.A. Lakers 115, Memphis 98

Washington 106, L.A. Clippers 94

Milwaukee 110, Atlanta 107

Houston 110, Golden State 93

San Antonio 106, New Orleans 93

Chicago at Phoenix, late

Utah at Portland, late

Today's games

Orlando at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 11 a.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 2 p.m.

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L OT Pts GF GA

New Jersey 32 15 3 67 157 125

N.Y. Rangers 29 18 4 62 132 134

Philadelphia 26 13 9 61 159 141

Pittsburgh 24 22 5 53 157 157

N.Y. Islanders 15 29 5 35 123 169

Northeast Division

W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 36 8 6 78 175 112

Montreal 28 15 6 62 153 140

Buffalo 25 19 5 55 147 140

Toronto 19 23 8 46 149 182

Ottawa 17 23 7 41 112 135

Southeast Division

W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 31 15 4 66 159 143

Carolina 25 21 5 55 128 147

Florida 23 18 8 54 138 138

Tampa Bay 17 23 10 44 129 157

Atlanta 17 29 5 39 148 181

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

W L OT Pts GF GA

Detroit 31 11 7 69 179 144

Chicago 26 13 8 60 157 121

Columbus 24 21 5 53 136 142

Nashville 21 24 3 45 117 140

St. Louis 19 24 4 42 134 152

Northwest Division

W L OT Pts GF GA

Calgary 30 14 4 64 154 141

Edmonton 25 20 3 53 137 149

Minnesota 24 21 3 51 124 111

Vancouver 22 20 7 51 140 142

Colorado 23 26 1 47 138 154

Pacific Division

W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 36 6 5 77 165 108

Anaheim 25 22 5 55 149 146

Phoenix 24 21 5 53 129 148

Dallas 23 18 7 53 143 157

Los Angeles 20 21 7 47 125 137

Friday's results

Columbus 1, Ottawa 0

New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Philadelphia 6, Tampa Bay 1

Edmonton 3, Minnesota 1

Calgary 3, Nashville 1

Saturday's results

Washington 4, Detroit 2

Boston 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

Montreal 4, Los Angeles 3

Anaheim 4, Colorado 3

Dallas 7, Columbus 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 1

Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 4

Carolina 2, Atlanta 0

Philadelphia at St. Louis, late

Buffalo at Phoenix, late

Minnesota at Vancouver, late

Chicago at San Jose, late

Today's games

Ottawa at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Boston at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 1 p.m.

Schedule

High school

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Monday

River Valley Conference Tournament

Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament

Milford at South Newton (Ind.), 7:30 p.m.

Illinois Lutheran at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

River Valley Conference Tournament

Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament

Kankakee at T.F South, 7 p.m.

Lockport at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7 p.m.

Bishop McNamara at Peotone, 7:15 p.m.

Milford at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Morris at Reed-Custer, 7:15 p.m.

Dwight at Plano, 7:15 p.m.

Grace Baptist at Luther East, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

River Valley Conference Tournament

Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Milford, 7:30 p.m.

Christ Lutheran at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament

Bloom Township at Kankakee, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop McNamara at Providence Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Lisle at Herscher, 7:15 p.m.

Reed-Custer at Coal City, 7:15 p.m.

Westville at Milford, 7:30 p.m.

Dwight at Manteno, 7:15 p.m.

Peotone at Wilmington, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

River Valley Conference Tournament

Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament

Kankakee at Benton, 12:30 p.m.

Herscher at Manteno, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Monday

River Valley Conference Tournament

Wilmington at Coal City, 7:15 p.m.

Plano at Manteno, 7:15 p.m.

Herscher at Reed-Custer, 7:15 p.m.

Milford at Hoopeston, 7:30 p.m.

Peotone at Westmont, 7:15 p.m.

Seneca at Dwight, 7:15 p.m.

Illinois Lutheran at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

River Valley Conference Tournament

Shepard at Kankakee, 6:30 p.m.

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30 p.m.

Coal City at Central, 7:30 p.m.

Lexington at Tri-Point, 7:30 p.m.

Grace Baptist at Luther East, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Bishop McNamara at Marist, 7 p.m.

Thursday

River Valley Conference Tournament

Crete-Monee at Kankakee, 6:30 p.m.

Andrew at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7 p.m.

Coal City at Peotone, 7:15 p.m.

Dwight at Plano, 7:15 p.m.

Iroquois West at CPCI, 7:30 p.m.

Manteno at Herscher, 7:15 p.m.

Momence at Watseka, 7:30 p.m.

Armstrong at Milford, 7:30 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Tri-Point, 7:30 p.m.

Reed-Custer at Lisle, 7:15 p.m.

Westmont at Wilmington, 7:15 p.m.

Christ Lutheran at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Friday

River Valley Conference Tournament

Bishop McNamara at Teutopolis

Saturday

Ottawa at Bishop McNamara, 2:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Monday

Central, City Baptist at Grace Baptist, 4 p.m.

Herscher at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Illiana Christian, Peotone at Bishop McNamara, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

IHSA Regionals

* Class 1A: Bishop McNamara, Central, Herscher, Manteno, Wilmington at Peotone, 9 a.m.; Reed-Custer, Coal City, Dwight at Seneca, 10 a.m.

* Class 3A: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Romeoville, 9 a.m.

BOYS' SWIMMING

Friday

SICA Conference Meet at Kankakee, 4 p.m. (diving) and 6 p.m. (swimming)

Saturday

Bradley-Bourbonnais at SouthWest Suburban Meet at Homewood-Flossmoor

College

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Tuesday

St. Francis (Ill.) at Olivet Nazarene 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

KCC at Malcolm X College, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Indiana University-South Bend at Olivet Nazarene, 3 p.m.

KCC at Black Hawk East, 1 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Tuesday

St. Francis (Ind.) at Olivet Nazarene, 5:30 p.m.

Olive Harvey at KCC, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

KCC at Joliet, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Indiana University-South Bend at Olivet Nazarene, 1 p.m.

Waubonsee at KCC, 1 p.m.