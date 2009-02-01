Super Bowl time and pro, college and local schedules and box scores

NFL
Super Bowl
Today
Tampa, Fla.
Arizona vs. Pittsburgh, 5 p.m. (NBC)
Basketball
College men
St. Xavier 65, Olivet Nazarene 55
Olivet Nazarene: Wallenfang 6-9 4-5 16, Hainlen 2-8 0-0 4, Baldwin 3-5 2-3 8, Marshall 2-10 0-0 4, R. Mitchell 4-9 6-8 14, M. Mitchell 2-7 0-0 5, Rennewanz 0-0 0-0 0, Irish 0-1 0-0 0, Streets 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 21 12-16 55.
St. Xavier: Campbell 7-12 0-0 14, Broughton 2-12 0-0 4, Pikes 4-9 2-3 10, Gilgenbach 1-5 1-1 3, Johnstone 4-11 0-0 10, Resic 1-4 0-0 3, Morton 0-0 0-0 0, Palombizio 2-3 1-1 5, Wirth 0-0 2-2 2, Davis 5-7 0-0 14. Totals 26 6-7 65.
Halftime score: ONU, 32-29.
Team records: ONU (9-11, 2-2), St. Xavier (12-11, 2-2). Team fouls: ONU 13, St. Xavier 17. 3-point goals: ONU 1-16 (Hainlen 0-3, Marshall 0-4, R. Mitchell 0-2, M. Mitchell 1-5, Irish 0-1, Streets 0-1), St. Xavier 7-22 (Campbell 0-1, Broughton 0-2, Pikes 0-1, Gilgenbach 0-3, Johnstone 2-8, Resic 1-3, Davis 4-4). Rebounds: ONU 42 (Marshall 7, Streets 7), St. Xavier 31 (Broughton 7, Gilgenbach 7). Assists: ONU 11 (M. Mitchell 4), St. Xavier 15 (Gilgenbach 5). Steals: ONU 3 (Baldwin 1, R. Mitchell 1, Rennewanz 1), St. Xavier 16 (Campbell 4, Pikes 4, Gilgenbach 4). Turnovers: ONU 22, St. Xavier 11.
Shooting percentage: ONU .389 (21 of 54), St. Xavier .413 (26 of 63).
KCC 94, Malcolm X 59
KCC: Williams 2-4 1-2 5, Burton 6-9 1-2 17, Stewart 2-2 0-0 5, Luie 1-1 0-0 2, Carson 9-21 0-0 20, Connor 4-8 0-0 8, Holmes 4-7 1-2 10, Jackson 2-4 0-0 5, Campbell 0-2 1-2 1, Young 3-6 7-7 14, Jones 2-3 3-4 7. Totals 35-67 14-19 94.
Malcolm X: Robinson 4-17 4-4 15, Araia 1-8 1-2 3, Newkirk 0-0 0-0 0, Geures 2-6 0-0 4, Taylor 5-10 1-1 12, Stanback 3-11 5-5 11, Fowler 5-14 0-0 10, Ray 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 22-68 11-12 59.
Halftime score: KCC, 40-28.
Team records: KCC (17-5). Team fouls: KCC 14, Malcolm X 15. 3-point goals: KCC 10-27 (Burton 4-7, Stewart 1-1, Carson 2-9, Conner 0-4, Holmes 1-3, Jackson 1-2, Young 1-1), Malcolm X 4-17 (Robinson 3-6, Araia 0-4, Geures 0-1, Taylor 1-2, Fowler 0-4). Rebounds: KCC 51 (Campbell 13), Malcolm X 26. Assists: KCC 25 (Connor 9). Steals: KCC 8 (Connor 4). Turnovers: KCC 13, Malcolm X 14.
Shooting percentage: KCC .522 (35 of 67), Malcolm X .324 (22 of 68).
Officials -- Mike Kashirsky, Keith McClellan, William Smith.
College women
Illinois Central 76, KCC 75
KCC: Pudik 1-6 0-0 3, Gann 0-4 0-0 0, Jack 0-0 0-0 0, Lutz 1-3 0-0 2, Price 5-13 3-3 14, Cotton 2-13 0-0 4, Pogorzelski 2-2 2-2 6, Cripe 9-11 12-15 30, Brown 4-7 8-10 16. Totals 24-59 25-30 75.
Illinois Central: Welch 1-3 0-0 3, Sneddon 1-3 4-4 6, Martin 1-7 0-0 2, Kirby 1-7 5-5 7, Trammell 2-3 1-2 5, Hensold 3-7 0-0 7, Hamilton 8-13 3-4 20, Jones 9-16 0-2 20, Stahlberg 1-5 3-4 6, Donoho 0-5 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 16-21 76.
Halftime score: Illinois Central, 41-38.
Team records: KCC (16-5), Illinois Central (18-5). Team fouls: KCC 15, Illinois Central 22. 3-point goals: KCC 2-18 (Pudik 1-5, Gann 0-3, Price 1-6, Cotton 0-4), Illinois Central 6-17 (Welch 1-2, Martin 0-3, Kirby 0-1, Hensold 1-2, Hamilton 1-1, Jones 2-6, Stahlberg 1-2). Rebounds: KCC 50 (Cripe 19), Illinois Central 27. Assists: KCC 12 (Pudik 3, Cotton 3). Steals: KCC 6 (Price 3). Turnovers: KCC 25, Illinois Central 8.
Shooting percentage: KCC .407 (24 of 59), Illinois Central .391 (27 of 69).
Officials -- Mike Ithal, Shane DeWitt, Chris White.
St. Xavier 110, Olivet Nazarene 75
Olivet Nazarene: Foston 4-11 5-6 14, Miller 5-10 6-7 16, Peterson 1-5 2-2 5, Stanlick 1-4 0-0 3, Hehn 2-8 0-0 6, Heinold 1-3 0-0 3, Nelson 0-4 0-0 0, Weirsema 2-5 7-8 12, Neil 4-9 0-0 10, Buckman 1-3 2-3 4, Kitchel 1-4 0-0 2, Craven 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22 22-26 75.
St. Xavier: Amure 3-7 3-5 10, Hannemann 16-18 5-7 39, Barona 1-3 0-0 2, Young 5-12 0-0 10, McClain 7-14 2-2 16, Ferry 0-2 0-0 0, Bush 7-13 2-2 18, Carney 0-2 4-4 4, Tourtillott 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 4-7 1-2 9, Kusner 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 44 17-22 110.
Halftime score: St. Xavier, 51-32.
Team records: ONU (13-8, 2-2), St. Xavier (18-3, 4-0). Team fouls: ONU 17, St. Xavier 17. 3-point goals: ONU 9-35 (Foston 1-7, Miller 0-1, Peterson 1-2, Stanlick 1-2, Hehn 2-6, Heinold 1-2, Nelson 0-4, Weirsema 1-3, Neil 2-5, Buckman 0-2, Kitchel 0-1), St. Xavier 5-17 (Amure 1-5, Hennemann 2-2, McClain 0-3, Ferry 0-1, Bush 2-5, Jones 0-1). Rebounds: ONU 46 (Peterson 9), St. Xavier 45 (Young 12). Assists: ONU 14 (Peterson 4), St. Xavier 29 (Young 9). Steals: ONU 9 (Buckman 2), St. Xavier 21 (McClain 8). Turnovers: ONU 37, St. Xavier 19.
Shooting percentage: ONU .319 (22 of 69), St. Xavier .524 (44 of 84).
High school boys
River Valley Conference Tournament
Gardner-South Wilmington 55,
Beecher 34
Beecher (2-14-11-7--34): Stluka 3 0-0 7, Mead 3 1-3 7, Sundeen 5 1-2 11, Lindgren 0 0-1 0, Mann 1 0-0 3, LaBanca 2 0-0 6, Hering 0 0-0 0, Wolf 0 0-0 0, LePard 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 2-6 34.
Gardner-South Wilmington (17-5-21-12--55): Brooks 6 1-1 13, Z. Sorensen 3 0-0 9, Serena 2 0-0 4, Irvin 3 1-2 8, Grimler 0 0-0 0, Mack 9 2-4 20, Scoggin 0 0-0 0, Schultz 0 0-0 0, D. Sorensen 0 0-0 0, Posing 0 0-0 0, Florey 0 1-4 1. Totals 23 5-11 55.
Team records: Beecher 4-13, GSW 11-9. Team fouls: Beecher 15, GSW 16. 3-point goals: Beecher 5 (LaBanca 2, Stluka 2, Mann 1), GSW 4 (Z. Sorensen 3, Irvin 1).
St. Anne 53, Illinois Lutheran 27
St. Anne (15-13-15-10--53): DeWitt 3 1-2 7, Mason 2 0-0 5, Morgan 1 0-0 3, Springer 1 1-2 3, Thomas 2 1-4 5, Turner 2 2-2 6, Brewer 2 0-0 4, Davis 5 1-2 12, Dyson 1 1-2 4, Walker 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 9-16 53.
Illinois Lutheran (6-6-8-7--27): Wallace 1 2-2 4, Kotecke 0 1-4 1, Styx 1 1-2 3, Woldhuis 1 2-2 4, Irving 1 3-4 5, Do. McNeil 0 2-4 2, Crittenben 2 0-0 4, Da. McNeil 1 0-0 2, Teske 1 0-1 2. Totals 8 11-19 27.
Team records: St. Anne 12-6. Team fouls: St. Anne 17, Illinois Lutheran 10. 3-point goals: St. Anne 4 (Davis, Dyson, Mason, Morgan).
------
Friday's results
Kankakee 52, Rich Central 50
Rich Central (10-14-18-8--50): Williams 5-13 3-6 17, Ibitayo 2-8 1-2 7, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Adams 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 3-9 2-2 10, Argue 4-8 0-1 8, Boyles 0-0 0-0 0, Deramus 3-7 0-0 6, Chism 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 18-53 6-11 50.
Kankakee (15-12-10-15--52): Bogan 4-14 2-3 13, Lightfoot 3-8 3-3 11, Burse 3-4 1-3 7, Wright 2-4 0-0 5, C. Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Townsend 0-0 0-0 0, M. Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Begley 0-3 0-0 0, Brooks 1-4 5-8 7, Malone 1-2 1-3 4, Lawrence 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 16-49 12-20 52.
Team records: Kankakee 7-8 (1-4), Rich Central 4-11, (1-4). Team fouls: Kankakee 15, Rich Central 17. 3-point goals: Kankakee 8-26 (Bogan 3-11, Lightfoot 2-6, Wright 1-2, C. Smith 0-2, M. Smith 1-2, Begley 0-1, Malone 1-2), Rich Central 8-17 (Williams 4-7, Ibitayo 2-4, Anderson 0-1, Clark 0-1, Smith 2-4). Rebounds: Kankakee 33, Rich Central 43. Turnovers: Kankakee 12, Rich Central 17.
Officials -- Ken Kollath, Alex Reyes, Brian Ashley.
Joliet 53, Bradley-Bourbonnais 34
Bradley-Bourbonnais (11-8-5-10--34): Atoyebi 1 4-6 6, Bohnenstiehl 0 0-0 0, Gordon 0 0-0 0, LaReau 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 0-1 0, Downey 0 0-1 0, McClellan 1 0-1 2, Ringo 1 0-0 2, Seymour 2 2-2 6, Smith 1 0-0 3, Wadley 4 4-4 15, Rooney 0 0-0 0, Bunck 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 10-17 34.
Joliet (15-14-16-8--53): Powell 0 3-4 3, Tyson 2 0-0 4, Wassak 1 0-0 3, D. Tyson 1 1-2 3, Shoemaker 6 1-3 14, Reese 2 8-9 13, Future 2 0-0 5, Wright 2 2-4 6, Autman 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 17-24 53.
Team records: Bradley 3-15. Team fouls: Bradley 20, Joliet 20. 3-point goals: Bradley 4 (Wadley 3, Smith 1), Joliet 4 (Future, Reese, Shoemaker, Wassak).
Central 60, Tri-Point 37
Tri-Point (8-8-5-16--37): Vega 3 2-3 8, Moritz 1 1-2 3, Nichols 1 0-0 2, Olson 1 2-4 5, Meister 1 0-1 2, Deany 1 0-0 2, Moore 2 0-0 4, Froelich 0 0-0 0, Kinkade 0 0-0 0, Eshleman 2 3-6 7, Fagan 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 8-16 37.
Central (21-11-14-14--60): Bailey 0 0-0 0, Lemenager 2 2-2 8, Webber 0 3-4 3, Faulkner 3 2-2 9, McCormick 1 1-2 3, Lehmkuhl 2 0-2 4, Washington 1 3-6 5, Bauer 3 0-0 6, Bell 1 3-4 5, Yohnka 5 6-7 16, Frake 0 1-3 1. Totals 18 21-32 60.
Team records: Tri-Point 4-14 (0-7), Central10-10 (1-6). Team fouls: Tri-Point 19, Central 17. 3-point goals: Tri-Point 1 (Olson), Central 3 (Lemenager 2, Faulkner 1).
St. Thomas More 46, CPCI 45
St. Thomas More (17-6-10-13--46): Boudreau 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 5 1-2 12, Pride 1 2-2 4, Herzog 3 1-2 7, Bown 1 0-0 2, Galivan 2 0-2 4, Clifton 1 0-0 2, Freeman 2 6-6 11. Totals 17 10-14 46.
CPCI (16-13-7-9--45): Flinkman 0 0-0 0, Popham 0 2-2 2, Anderson 1 3-6 5, Munsterman 1 1-2 3, Kuhn 5 0-0 13, Seggebruch 2 0-0 4, Wixon 0 0-0 0, Wyss 5 6-10 16, Wengert 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 12-20 45.
Team records: CPCI 14-7 (4-2). Team fouls (fouled out): St. Thomas 18 (Gallivan), CPCI 16. 3-point goals: St. Thomas 2 (Freeman, Schmidt), CPCI 3 (Kuhn).
JV score: St. Thomas More, no score available.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 66,
Iroquois West 60
Paxton-Buckley-Loda (19-16-13-18--66): Lovrant 0 0-2 0, Bender 1 6-6 9, Waterstradt 3 0-0 9, Cox 6 2-4 16, Overstreet 5 10-12 22, Bergman 1 0-0 2, Wood 3 2-3 8, Dowling 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 20-27 66.
Iroquois West (19-9-14-18--60): Ulrichs 0 0-0 0, Garcia 0 3-4 3, Sanchez 6 2-2 17, Woo 2 0-1 4, Fancher 3 3-4 10, Villwock 1 1-2 3, Thomas 6 6-7 18, Gemes 0 0-0 0, Barham 2 1-2 5. Totals 20 16-22 60.
Team records: Iroquois West 9-10 (2-4). 3-point goals: PBL 8 (Waterstradt 3, Cox 2, Overstreet 2, Bender 1), Iroquois West 4 (Sanchez 3, Fancher).
JV score: Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 38-30.
Watseka 51, St. Joseph-Ogden 41
Watseka (12-12-8-19--51): Harris 0 3-4 3, Hall 1 0-0 2, DeFauw 1 0-0 3, Watts 3 8-9 15, Wood 2 2-4 6, Stichnoth 4 0-0 8, Maiden 6 2-5 14, Kaper 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 15-22 51.
St. Joseph-Ogden (6-9-11-15--41): Arsbin 3 2-3 8, Haveln 0 0-0 0, Iwers 3 0-1 8, Dutiman 2 1-2 7, Marlatt 0 0-0 0, Brummet 0 0-0 0, Ders 2 0-0 4, Kebler 2 0-0 4, Gillilard 0 0-0 0, Firkins 5 0-2 10. Totals 17 3-8 41.
Team records: Watseka 13-6 (4-2). Team fouls (fouled out): Watseka 13, St. Joseph-Ogden 17 (Arsbin, Dutiman). 3-point goals: Watseka 2 (DeFauw, Watts), St. Joseph-Ogden 4 (Dutiman 2, Iwers 2).
------
Interstate Eight Conference Tournament
Westmont 43, Wilmington 40 (OT)
Wilmington (12-13-7-7-1--40): Van Duyne 4 3-4 14, Russell 2 4-5 10, Webb 4 0-0 9, Howard 0 0-0 0, Heintz 0 0-0 0, Scheel 2 0-0 4, Crutchfield 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 8-11 40.
Westmont (6-10-10-13-4--43): N/A.
Team records: Wilmington 11-10. 3-point goals: Wilmington 6 (Van Duyne 3, Russell 2, Webb 1).
Seneca 45, Herscher 31
Herscher (7-10-6-8--31): Krygowski 4-9 0-0 8, Highland 1-5 0-0 2, Jo. Ruckman 1-2 2-2 5, Kates 5-7 0-0 10, Pfeiffer 1-1 0-0 2, T. Koerner 0-2 0-0 0, Agamy 1-1 0-0 2, Ju. Ruckman 1-1 0-0 2, J. Koerner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-28 2-2 31.
Seneca (8-10-14-13--45): Evans 6-14 9-11 25, Applebee 1-2 0-0 2, Supergan 5-6 4-4 15, Hoster 1-2 0-1 2, Peterson 1-2 1-2 3, Adkins 0-2 0-0 0, Walsh 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 14-28 14-19 45.
Team records: Hescher 13-7, Seneca 19-1. Total fouls (fouled out): Herscher 17 (Agamy), Seneca 3. 3-point goals: Herscher 1-8 (Ruckman 1-1, Kates 0-1, T. Koerner 0-1, Krygowski 0-1, Highland 0-4), Seneca 3-10 (Evans 2-7, Supergan 1-1, Applebee 0-1, Adkins 0-1). Rebounds: Herscher 14 (Krygowski 5), Seneca 17 (Supergan 8). Turnovers: Herscher 13, Seneca 6.
Peotone 42, Lisle 38
Peotone (10-5-13-14--42): Carstens 3 1-2 8, Collins 1 0-0 2, Sattler 2 4-6 8, Thompson 2 0-2 4, Bussey 0 2-2 2, Halverson 2 1-1 6, Heisner 0 0-0 0, McConkey 3 0-0 8, Romanchik 1 2-3 4. Totals 14 10-16 42.
Lisle (7-4-14-13--38): Osika 2 0-0 6, Aliss 2 0-2 5, Wright 5 2-3 13, Triplett 3 1-3 7, Schnake 0 2-2 2, Gorski 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 6-12 38.
Team records: Peotone 10-11. Team fouls: Peotone 14, Lisle 15. 3-point goals: Peotone 4 (McConkey 2, Carstens 1, Halverson 1), Lisle 4 (Osika 2, Aliss 1, Wright 1).
------
River Valley Conference Tournament
St. Anne 78, Grant Park 55
Grant Park (16-16-13-10--55): N. Abels 1 3-4 5, Ader 6 4-7 18, Hamann 2 1-1 5, Heldt 1 3-6 5, Trompler 2 0-0 5, Whiteley 2 1-2 6, Mancha 0 0-2 0, Schneider 0 1-2 1, Weakley 3 2-2 8, D. Abels 0 2-4 2. Totals 17 17-30 55.
St. Anne (16-24-14-24--78): DeWitt 1 0-0 2, Mason 9 1-5 20, Morgan 3 0-0 9, Springer 1 2-2 4, Thomas 4 2-2 12, Turner 3 3-4 9, Brewer 1 0-2 2, Davis 4 4-8 13, Hughes 3 0-0 7. Totals 29 12-23 78.
Team records: Grant Park 7-13, St. Anne 11-6. Team fouls: Grant Park 16, St. Anne 20. 3-point goals: Grant Park 4 (Ader 2, Trompler 1, Whiteley 1), St. Anne 8 (Morgan 3, Thomas 2, Davis 1, Hughes 1, Mason 1).
Donovan 64,
Gardner-South Wilmington 58 (OT)
Gardner-South Wilmington (12-16-11-10-9--58): Brooks 3 3-6 9, Sorensen 0 0-0 0, Serena 2 3-6 7, Irvin 11 2-5 25, Grimler 1 0-0 3, Mack 7 0-0 14, Scoggin 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 8-17 58.
Donovan (11-10-16-12-15--64): Goodman 2 2-2 8, Jackson 4 6-6 16, Jones 1 0-0 3, Hicks 4 2-4 12, Ward 3 2-7 8, Parks 1 0-0 2, Savoie 4 0-1 11, Wilfong 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 12-20 64.
Team records: GSW 10-9, Donovan 12-7. Team fouls (fouled out): GSW 20 (Mack), Donovan 17. 3-point goals: GSW 2 (Grimler, Irvin), Donovan 10 (Savoie 3, Goodman 2, Hicks 2, Jackson 2, Jones 1).
------
Interstate Eight Conference Tournament
Friday's results
Peotone 42, Lisle 38 (fifth place)
Seneca vs. Herscher (third place)
Westmont 43, Wilmington 40 (championship)
------
River Valley Conference Tournament
Pool A: St. Anne (2-0), Grant Park (0-1), Illinois Lutheran (0-1)
Pool B: Donovan (1-0), Gardner-South Wilmington (1-1), Beecher (0-1)
Friday's results
St. Anne 78, Donovan 55
Donovan 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 58
Saturday's results
Gardner-South Wilmington 55, Beecher 34
St. Anne 53, Illinois Lutheran 27
Monday's games
Game 5 -- Donovan at Beecher, 7:30 p.m.
Game 6 -- Illinois Lutheran at Grant Park, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
at Donovan High School
Game 7 -- Pool B 2nd place vs. Pool A 3rd place, 6 p.m.
Game 8 -- Pool A 2nd place vs. Pool B 3rd place, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
at Donovan High School
Game 9 -- Winner game 7 vs. Pool A 1st place, 6 p.m.
Game 10 -- Winner game 8 vs. Pool B 1st place, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 7
at Donovan High School
Game 11 -- Loser game 7 vs. loser game 8, 5 p.m.
Game 12 -- Loser game 9 vs. loser game 10, 6:30 p.m.
Game 13 -- Winner game 9 vs. winner game 10, 8 p.m.
------
Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament
Monday's game
at Gilman
Game 1 -- Central vs. Tri-Point, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Game 2 -- Winner game 1 vs. Momence, 6 p.m. at Onarga
Game 3 -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Watseka, 6 p.m. at Cissna Park
Game 4 -- St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Iroquois West, 7:30 p.m. at Onarga
Game 5 -- CPCI vs. St. Thomas More, 7:30 p.m. at Cissna Park
Thursday's game
at Gilman
Game 6 -- Loser game 1 vs. loser game 4, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 6
at Cissna Park
Game 7 -- Loser game 2 vs. loser game 3, 6 p.m.
Game 8 -- Winner game 6 vs. loser game 5, 7:30 p.m.
at Onarga
Game 9 -- Winner game 2 vs. winner game 3, 6 p.m.
Game 10 -- Winner game 4 vs. winner game 5, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 7
at Parkland
Game 11 -- Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8, 4 p.m.
Game 12 -- Loser game 9 vs. loser game 10, 5:30 p.m.
Game 13 -- Winner game 9 vs. winner game 10, 7 p.m.
High school girls
Carmel 52, Bishop McNamara 46 (2 OT)
Carmel (9-10-13-10-2-8--54): Boban 2 0-0 4, Quinn 0 4-4 4, Meyer 1 0-0 2, Kuret 1 2-2 4, Hendrickson 6 0-0 12, Scudder 1 0-1 2, Lehocky 7 3-3 17, Ruth 3 1-4 7. Totals 21 10-14 52.
Bishop McNamara (12-12-11-7-2-4--46): Burczak 2 0-0 4, Lowman 0 0-0 0, O'Connor 0 0-0 0, Olszewski 4 9-12 17, Weigt 1 2-2 4, LaReau 1 1-2 3, Schaafsma 4 1-2 9, Tatum 4 1-4 9. Totals 16 14-22 46.
Team records: Bishop McNamara 14-8. Team fouls: Carmel 14, Bishop McNamara 16.
JV score: Bishop McNamara, 43-36
Central 57, Iroquois West 46
Central (12-17-11-17--57): Bretzman 2 4-4 8, Suprenant 1 0-0 2, Hull 0 0-0 0, Mayes 7 2-3 16, Gardner 8 1-2 20, Warman 1 1-2 3, Mathy 0 0-0 0, Hess 0 0-0 0, Lamont 3 2-3 8. Totals 22 10-14 57.
Iroquois West (9-15-14-8--46): R. Schroeder 3 0-0 7, Randall 1 0-0 2, Fink 4 4-6 12, Morris 6 0-2 12, Zirkle 1 0-0 2, Fatka 0 0-0 0, A. Schroeder 4 3-6 11. Totals 19 7-14 46.
Team records: Central 19-6 (4-2), Iroquois West 11-13 (3-3). Team fouls: Central 15, Iroquois West 14. 3-point goals: Central 3 (Gardner), Iroquois West 1 (R. Schroeder).
JV score: Iroquois West, 32-26.
Dwight 51, Momence 28
Dwight (15-21-11-4--51): McCarthy 2 0-0 4, Rosales 0 0-0 0, Gaston 0 0-2 0, Tambling 4 7-10 15, Launius 0 0-2 0, Trewartha 4 3-4 11, McKinsey 1 0-2 2, Hoffman 4 0-0 8, Vigna 1 0-0 2, Perschnick 4 1-2 9. Totals 20 11-22 51.
Momence (4-6-6-12--28): Hershey 0 0-0 0, Spoon 0 0-0 0, Newberry 0 0-2 0, Graf 2 0-0 4, Anthony 2 0-3 4, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Simpson 2 1-3 5, Dhom 2 0-0 4, Meyer 3 3-6 9, J. Kinstner 0 0-0 0, Hollis 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-14 28.
Team records: Dwight 19-5, Momence 11-4. Team fouls: Dwight 15, Momence 17.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46, Tri-Point 36
GCMS (14-4-14-16--46): Livingston 0 0-0 0, Overman 2 5-9 9, Zimmerman 2 1-1 5, Cowell 4 4-8 12, Schultz 1 0-2 2, Ja. Nettleton 0 0-0 0, Jo. Nettleton 0 0-0 0, Romshek 0 0-0 0, Grider 2 0-0 4, Tjurdes 0 0-0 0, Peterson 6 4-5 16, Walls 0 0-0 0, Garrett 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 14-25 46.
Tri-Point (7-8-6-15--36): Brewer 1 0-0 2, Bertrand 1 1-2 4, Shelby 1 2-2 5, Moore 0 0-2 0, Meister 7 7-11 22, Kurtenbach 0 0-0 0, Mogged 1 0-2 2. Totals 11 10-19 36.
Team records: Tri-Point 2-18. Team fouls (fouled out): GCMS 19, Tri-Point 16 (Bertrand, Kurtenbach). 3-point goals: Tri-Point 3 (Bertrand, Meister, Shelby).
Watseka 44, Armstrong-Potomac 32
Armstrong-Potomac (2-6-13-11--32): Boen 0 0-0 0, Rosenberger 1 0-0 2, Carter 5 3-4 13, Newell 2 1-3 5, Markwalder 0 0-0 0, Asburg 5 0-0 10, B. Moreland 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 4-9 32.
Watseka (11-14-8-11--44): K. Cowan 5 1-6 11, Lavoie 0 0-0 0, Bohlmann 0 2-2 2, Gocken 5 0-2 10, Crook 1 0-1 2, E. Cowan 5 3-10 13, Watts 3 0-0 6, Manos 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-21 44.
Team records: Watseka 14-14. Team fouls (fouled out): Armstrong 22 (Rosenberger, Newell), Watseka 10.
Pontiac 73, Herscher 41
Pontiac (14-17-24-18--73): Corrigan 1 0-0 2, Krominga 5 4-6 14, Freedman 5 0-0 10, Legner 6 0-1 13, Trost 1 2-2 4, Sornero 7 1-1 15, Humbert 4 0-0 8, Psleger 3 1-1 7. Totals 32 8-11 73.
Herscher (10-9-8-14--41): Wetzel 1 1-2 4, Cousin 3 0-2 7, Stetson 1 3-4 5, Tobeck 0 2-6 2, Brown 0 0-0 0, Rigsby 1 2-2 5, Wenzelman 0 0-0 0, Bruer 0 0-0 0, Ruckman 2 0-0 5, Mathews 2 1-3 5, Riley 0 0-0 0, Cordes 2 2-4 6, McKenna 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 11-23 41.
Team records: Herscher 12-12. Team fouls: Pontiac 19, Herscher 15. 3-point goals: Pontiac 1 (Legner), Herscher 4 (Cousin, Rigsby, Ruckman, Wetzel).
JV score: Pontiac, 41-35.
------
River Valley Conference Tournament
Gardner-South Wilmington 57,
Beecher 54
Beecher (16-10-14-14--54): Boekeloo 1 0-0 2, Buchanan 0 0-0 0, J. Wehling 6 4-4 16, Wikoz 9 1-1 23, Ratliff 0 0-0 0, Snuckel 0 0-0 0, Griffin 4 5-8 13, Pignatello 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 10-13 54.
Gardner-South Wilmington (18-18-7-14--57): Pfeifer 0 0-0 0, Ruffatti 0 0-0 0, Sorensen 2 0-0 6, Dawson 0 0-0 0, Eisha 5 0-2 12, M. Gretz 1 0-0 3, Lutz 4 0-0 11, Mack 9 3-4 23, Serena 0 0-0 0, Tyler 0 0-0 0, K. Gretz 0 2-2 2. Totals 21 5-8 57.
Team records: Beecher 14-9, Gardner 15-12. Team fouls: Beecher 10, Gardner 14. 3-point goals: Beecher 4 (Wilkoz), Gardner 10 (Lutz 3, Eisha 2, Mack 2, Sorensen 2, M. Gretz 1).
------
Friday's results
Bradley-Bourbonnais 39, Andrew 36
Bradley-Bourbonnais (5-8-11-15--39): Staniszeski 0 0-0 0, Waters 0 0-0 0, Richardson 0 1-2 1, Caddell 0 0-0 0, Guynn 0 3-4 3, Czaplicki 1 0-0 2, Garrett 3 0-0 7, Smothers 1 0-0 2, Johnson 4 5-6 13, Hyde 5 1-3 11, Caise 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-15 39.
Andrew (9-8-10-9--36): N/A.
Team records: Bradley 14-8 (4-5). Team fouls: Bradley 17, Andrew 17. 3-point goals: Bradley 1 (Garrett).
Trinity 61, Luther East 50
Luther East (13-6-13-18--50): Hudson 5 0-0 11, Zanlo 0 0-0 0, Abel 2 0-0 4, Johnson 4 1-2 9, Farkus 0 0-0 0, Tranze 0 0-0 0, Gughrie 6 9-13 21, Fluga 2 1-4 5, Armstrong 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-19 50.
Trinity (14-14-15-18--61): O'Connor 7 7-12 21, Williams 4 2-8 10, Kletter 1 1-2 3, Hedding 3 1-2 9, Han 0 0-0 0, Goodberlet 5 2-3 12, Strate 3 0-0 6, Benfield 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 13-27 61.
Team records: Trinity 5-10. Team fouls (fouled out): Luther East 18 (Johnson), Trinity 16 (O'Connor). 3-point goals: Luther East 1 (Hudson), Trinity 2 (Hedding).
River Valley Conference Tournament
St. Anne 64, Grant Park 30
Grant Park (6-7-11-6--30): Frahm 5 2-7 12, Lorenz 0 1-2 1, Plakus 0 0-0 0, Poby 2 0-0 4, Ekhoff 0 1-2 1, Farmer 3 1-2 7, Volkman 0 0-0 0, Spitzig 0 2-2 2, Zizic 1 1-2 3, Barrie 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 8-17 30.
St. Anne (16-25-20-3--64): Mendoza 0 0-0 0, Alliss 1 0-1 2, Chapman 10 2-2 28, Lowman 2 0-0 4, West 4 7-8 15, Johnson 7 0-0 15, Minard 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Seratta 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-11 64.
Team records: Grant Park 5-12, St. Anne 11-11. Team fouls: Grant Park 11, St. Anne 14. 3-point goals: St. Anne 7 (Chapman 6, Johnson 1).
Gardner-South Wilmington 64,
Donovan 37
Gardner-South Wilmington (20-18-14-12--64): Sorensen 1 0-0 3, Serena 3 6-7 14, Gretz 0 2-2 2, Ruffatti 2 0-2 4, Lutz 2 0-0 4, Tyler 3 5-7 11, K. Gretz 0 0-1 0, Mack 5 4-5 14, Eisha 5 2-4 12, Residori 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 19-28 64.
Donovan (11-5-11-10--37): Hicks 3 5-7 11, Brown 0 1-2 1, Myers 2 2-2 6, Meyerchick 2 5-8 9, Hustedt 5 0-1 10, LeSage 0 0-2 0, Brault 0 0-2 0, Salm 0 0-0 0, Hamrick 0 0-0 0, Owens 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 13-24 37.
Team records: Gardner-South Wilmington 14-12, Donovan 5-18. Team fouls: Gardner-South Wilmington 22, Donovan 19. 3-point goals: Gardner-South Wilmington 3 (Serena 2, Sorensen).
------
River Valley Conference Tournament
Pool A: St. Anne (1-0), Grant Park (0-1), Illinois Lutheran
Pool B: Donovan (0-1), Gardner-South Wilmington (1-0), Beecher
Friday's results
St. Anne 64, Grant Park 30
Gardner-South Wilmington 64, Donovan 37
Saturday's results
Game 3 -- Beecher at Gardner-South Wilmington, 6 p.m.
Game 4 -- St. Anne at Illinois Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Monday's games
Game 5 -- Donovan at Beecher, 6 p.m.
Game 6 -- Illinois Lutheran at Grant Park, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's games
at St. Anne Community High School
Game 7 -- Pool B 2nd place vs. Pool A 3rd place, 6 p.m.
Game 8 -- Pool A 2nd place vs. Pool B 3rd place, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
at St. Anne Community High School
Game 9 -- Winner game 7 vs. Pool A 1st place, 6 p.m.
Game 10 -- Winner game 8 vs. Pool B 1st place, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 6
at Donovan High School
Game 11 -- Loser game 7 vs. loser game 8, 5 p.m.
Game 12 -- Loser game 9 vs. loser game 10, 6:30 p.m.
Game 13 -- Winner game 9 vs. winner game 10, 8 p.m.
------
IHSA POSTSEASON PAIRINGS
Class 1A
Champaign (Parkland College)
Super-Sectional
Monday, Feb. 23
Game 1 -- Winner Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) Sectional vs. Winner Tuscola Sectional, 7:30 p.m.
Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) Sectional
Tuesday, Feb. 17
Game 1 -- Winner Dwight Regional vs. Winner Gilman (Iroquois West) Regional, 6 p.m.
Game 2 -- Winner Danville (Schlarman) Regional vs. Winner Fisher Regional, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 19
Game 3 -- Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m.
Gilman (Iroquois West) Regional
Monday, Feb. 9
Game 1 -- (4) Cullom (Tri-Point) vs. (5) Donovan, 6 p.m.
Game 2 -- (3) St. Anne vs. (6) Buckley (Christ Lutheran), 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 10
Game 3 -- (1) Milford vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.
Game 4 -- (2) Gilman (Iroquois West) vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 12
Game 5 -- Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
Dwight Regional
Monday, Feb. 9
Game 1 -- (4) Flanagan (F.-Cornell) vs. (5) Grant Park, 6 p.m.
Game 2 -- (3) Gardner (G.-South Wilmington) vs. (6) Crete (Illinois Lutheran), 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 11
Game 3 -- (1) Dwight vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.
Game 4 -- (2) Roanoke (R.-Benson) vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 13
Game 5 -- Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
Danville (Schlarman) Regional
Monday, Feb. 9
Game 1 -- (4) Champaign (Judah Christian) vs. (5) Armstrong, 6 p.m.
Game 2 -- (3) Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) vs. (6) Danville (Schlarman), 8 p.m.
Wedmesday, Feb. 11
Game 3 -- (1) Fithian (Oakwood) vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.
Game 4 -- (2) Cissna Park vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 12
Game 5 at 7:30 pm: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
------
Class 2A
Elgin (E. Community College)
Super-Sectional
Monday, Feb. 23
Game 1 -- Winner Lisle (Sr.) Sectional vs. Winner Plano Sectional, 7:30 p.m.
Plano Sectional
Monday, Feb. 16
Game 1 -- Winner Kankakee (McNamara) Regional vs. Winner Peotone Regional, 6 p.m.
Game 2 -- Winner Aurora (A. Christian) Regional vs. Winner Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) Regional, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 19
Game 3 -- Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m.
Peotone Regional
Monday, Feb. 9
Game 1 -- (4) South Holland (Seton Academy) vs. (5) Manteno, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 11
Game 2 -- (1) Peotone vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.
Game 3 -- (2) Momence vs. (3) Beecher, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 12
Game 4 -- Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 7:30 p.m.
Kankakee (McNamara) Regional
Monday, Feb. 9
Game 1 -- (4) Herscher vs. (5) Wilmington, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 11
Game 2 -- (1) Kankakee (McNamara) vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.
Game 3 -- (2) Coal City vs. (3) Braidwood (Reed-Custer), 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 12
Game 4 -- Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
High school
Bradley 38, Bishop McNamara 25
103 -- Vaughn (BB) pin. Cooper; 112 -- Thompson (BB) pin. Sohl; 119 -- Dahl (BB) pin. 1:35; 125 -- Alford (BB) tech. fall Powell 3:50; 130 -- Cox (BB) tech. fall Froning 2:46; 135 -- Milk (BB) dec. Paquette 6-1; 140 -- Zirkle (BM) dec. Bruno 13-7; 145 -- Roach (BB) dec. Burczak 8-3; 152 -- Young (BM) tech. fall Jenco 17-2; 160 -- Co. Dolliger (BM) dec. Beaupre 11-7; 171 -- Kohl (BB) dec. Cook 8-4; 189 -- High (BM) tech. fall Adames 24-8; 215 -- McConnell maj. dec. Norton 13-4; 285 -- M. Zinanni (BM) pin. Sirois 4:57.
Manteno 40, Bradley 33
103 -- Vaughn (BB) pin. Brueggert :43; 112 -- Thompson (BB) by forfeit; 119 -- Hoerler (M) dec. Dahl 7-4; 125 -- Higbee (M) pin. Alford 1:21; 130 -- Cox (BB) dec. Franc 5-2; 135 -- Santoro (M) pin. Milk 1:32; 140 -- S. Anderson (M) tech. fall Bruno 4:42; 145 -- B. Anderson (M) maj. dec. Roach 10-2; 152 -- Gingerich (BB) pin. Daly 3:02; 160 -- Cook (BB) by forfeit 171 -- Ralten (BB) pin. Budimir :35; 189 -- Tovo (M) inj. def. Green; 215 -- Sadler (M) maj. dec. McConnell 14-5; 285 -- Mahnke (M) pin. Sirois 2:49.
Bishop McNamara 39, Manteno 31
103 -- Cooper (BM) pin. Brueggert 2:45; 112 -- Sohl (BM) by forfeit; 119 -- Hoerler (M) dec. Porterfield 6-4; 125 -- Higbee (M) pin. Powell :26; 130 -- Franc (M) pin. Froning 1:24; 135 -- Santoro (M) pin. Paquette :53; 140 -- S. Anderson dec. Zirkle 8-6; 145 -- Young (BM) pin. Daly 1:44; 152 -- B. Anderson (M) maj. dec. Dolliger 13-5; 160 -- Kohl (BM) by forfeit; 171 -- High (BM) pin. Budimir :29; 189 -- Capriotti (BM) dec. Tovo 7-6; 215 -- M. Zinanni pin. Sadler 1:40; 285 -- Mahnke (M) dec. R. Zinanni 2-0.
Interstate Eight Conference meet
Team results: 1. Wilmington 203, 2. Sandwich 164, 3. Manteno 150, 4. Lisle 133, 5. Reed-Custer 114.5, 6. Coal City 90, 7. Plano 77.5, 8. Peotone 61, 9. Dwight 55, 10. Seneca 39.5, 11. Westmont 24, 12. Herscher 17.5.
112 -- 1. Cartwright (Wil), 3. Rosenburg (RC); 119 -- 2. Hoerler (Man), 3. Chancey (RC); 125 -- 1. Hanley (CC), 2. Olson (Wil), 3. Engel (RC); 130 -- 1. Heino (WIl), 2. Franc (Man), 3. Gillentine (Peo); 135 -- 1. Santoro (Man), 2. VanDuyne (Wil); 140 -- 2. S. Anderson (Man); 145 -- 1. B. Anderson (Man), 2. Holland (Dwi), 4. Casagrande (RC); 152 -- 1. Murphy (Wil), 3. Boyer (RC), 4. Keane (Peo); 160 -- 1. Odeen (CC), 4. Garbin (RC); 171 -- 1. Bailey (Wil), 2. Struppa (Dwi); 189 -- 1. Nugent (CC), 2. Liaromatis (Wil), 4. Speed (RC); 215 -- 2. Saracco (Wil), 3. Sadler (Man), 4. Shereck (Peo); 285 -- 1. Dingillo (Wil), 3. Mehnke (Man), 4. Butler (RC).
Swimming
High school boys
Waubonsie Valley Invitational
Team results: 1. Neugua Valley 636, 2. Naperville Central 594.5, 3. Naperville North 534, 4. Waubonsie Valley 490, 5. Lincoln-Way East 158.5, 6. Benet 148, 7. Plainfield 97, 8. Oswego 86, 9. Bradley-Bourbonnais 84, 10. Ottawa 15, 11. West Aurora 15.
Freshman meet
100 free -- 6. Caise (57.12); 200 free -- 6. Caise (2:06.78); 500 free -- 8. Put (6:05.28); 200 I-M -- 8. Put (2:33.47).
200 medley relay -- 6. Herberger-Reyes-Morris-Caise (2:17.54); 200 free relay -- 6. J. Laskey-Morris-Put-Herberger (1:54.30); 400 free relay -- 6. Caise-J. Laskey-Put-Reyes (4:05.84).
Diving -- 2. Zapf (200).
Varsity meet
50 free -- 16. Cote (23.81).
200 medley relay -- 12. Mi. Laskey-Hines-Love-Cote (1:49.13); 200 free relay -- 12. Matejewski-Love-Ganger-Cote (1:13.69); 400 free relay -- 12. Matejewski-Ganger-Batish-Hines (3:52.54).
Diving -- 6. T. Hammond (310), 10. M. Hammond (260).
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 39 9 .813 --
Philadelphia 23 23 .500 15
New York 21 25 .457 17
New Jersey 21 27 .438 18
Toronto 19 29 .396 20
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 35 10 .778 --
Atlanta 27 20 .574 9
Miami 25 21 .543 10.5
Charlotte 19 28 .404 17
Washington 10 37 .213 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 36 9 .800 --
Detroit 25 20 .556 11
Milwaukee 24 27 .471 15
Chicago 20 27 .426 17
Indiana 19 29 .396 18.5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 32 14 .696 --
New Orleans 28 16 .636 3
Houston 29 19 .604 4
Dallas 27 19 .587 5
Memphis 11 35 .239 21
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 31 16 .660 --
Portland 28 17 .622 2
Utah 26 21 .553 5
Minnesota 16 29 .356 14
Oklahoma City 11 36 .234 20
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 37 9 .804 --
Phoenix 25 19 .568 11
Golden State 15 33 .313 23
L.A. Clippers 10 37 .213 27.5
Sacramento 10 38 .208 28
Friday's results
Indiana 114, Miami 103
Milwaukee 96, Toronto 85
Boston 86, Detroit 78
Philadelphia 104, Washington 94
Atlanta 105, New Jersey 88
Cleveland 112, L.A. Clippers 95
L.A. Lakers 132, Minnesota 119
Denver 110, Charlotte 99
Utah 110, Oklahoma City 90
Golden State 91, New Orleans 87
Chicago 109, Sacramento 88
Saturday's results
New York 122, Indiana 113
New Jersey 86, Philadelphia 83
Dallas 111, Miami 96
L.A. Lakers 115, Memphis 98
Washington 106, L.A. Clippers 94
Milwaukee 110, Atlanta 107
Houston 110, Golden State 93
San Antonio 106, New Orleans 93
Chicago at Phoenix, late
Utah at Portland, late
Today's games
Orlando at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 11 a.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 2 p.m.
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 32 15 3 67 157 125
N.Y. Rangers 29 18 4 62 132 134
Philadelphia 26 13 9 61 159 141
Pittsburgh 24 22 5 53 157 157
N.Y. Islanders 15 29 5 35 123 169
Northeast Division
W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 36 8 6 78 175 112
Montreal 28 15 6 62 153 140
Buffalo 25 19 5 55 147 140
Toronto 19 23 8 46 149 182
Ottawa 17 23 7 41 112 135
Southeast Division
W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 31 15 4 66 159 143
Carolina 25 21 5 55 128 147
Florida 23 18 8 54 138 138
Tampa Bay 17 23 10 44 129 157
Atlanta 17 29 5 39 148 181
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
W L OT Pts GF GA
Detroit 31 11 7 69 179 144
Chicago 26 13 8 60 157 121
Columbus 24 21 5 53 136 142
Nashville 21 24 3 45 117 140
St. Louis 19 24 4 42 134 152
Northwest Division
W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 30 14 4 64 154 141
Edmonton 25 20 3 53 137 149
Minnesota 24 21 3 51 124 111
Vancouver 22 20 7 51 140 142
Colorado 23 26 1 47 138 154
Pacific Division
W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 36 6 5 77 165 108
Anaheim 25 22 5 55 149 146
Phoenix 24 21 5 53 129 148
Dallas 23 18 7 53 143 157
Los Angeles 20 21 7 47 125 137
Friday's results
Columbus 1, Ottawa 0
New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Philadelphia 6, Tampa Bay 1
Edmonton 3, Minnesota 1
Calgary 3, Nashville 1
Saturday's results
Washington 4, Detroit 2
Boston 1, N.Y. Rangers 0
Montreal 4, Los Angeles 3
Anaheim 4, Colorado 3
Dallas 7, Columbus 3
N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 1
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 4
Carolina 2, Atlanta 0
Philadelphia at St. Louis, late
Buffalo at Phoenix, late
Minnesota at Vancouver, late
Chicago at San Jose, late
Today's games
Ottawa at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Boston at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 1 p.m.
Schedule
High school
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Monday
River Valley Conference Tournament
Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament
Milford at South Newton (Ind.), 7:30 p.m.
Illinois Lutheran at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
River Valley Conference Tournament
Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament
Kankakee at T.F South, 7 p.m.
Lockport at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7 p.m.
Bishop McNamara at Peotone, 7:15 p.m.
Milford at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Morris at Reed-Custer, 7:15 p.m.
Dwight at Plano, 7:15 p.m.
Grace Baptist at Luther East, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
River Valley Conference Tournament
Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Milford, 7:30 p.m.
Christ Lutheran at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament
Bloom Township at Kankakee, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop McNamara at Providence Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Lisle at Herscher, 7:15 p.m.
Reed-Custer at Coal City, 7:15 p.m.
Westville at Milford, 7:30 p.m.
Dwight at Manteno, 7:15 p.m.
Peotone at Wilmington, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
River Valley Conference Tournament
Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament
Kankakee at Benton, 12:30 p.m.
Herscher at Manteno, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Monday
River Valley Conference Tournament
Wilmington at Coal City, 7:15 p.m.
Plano at Manteno, 7:15 p.m.
Herscher at Reed-Custer, 7:15 p.m.
Milford at Hoopeston, 7:30 p.m.
Peotone at Westmont, 7:15 p.m.
Seneca at Dwight, 7:15 p.m.
Illinois Lutheran at Trinity, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
River Valley Conference Tournament
Shepard at Kankakee, 6:30 p.m.
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30 p.m.
Coal City at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Lexington at Tri-Point, 7:30 p.m.
Grace Baptist at Luther East, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
Bishop McNamara at Marist, 7 p.m.
Thursday
River Valley Conference Tournament
Crete-Monee at Kankakee, 6:30 p.m.
Andrew at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7 p.m.
Coal City at Peotone, 7:15 p.m.
Dwight at Plano, 7:15 p.m.
Iroquois West at CPCI, 7:30 p.m.
Manteno at Herscher, 7:15 p.m.
Momence at Watseka, 7:30 p.m.
Armstrong at Milford, 7:30 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Tri-Point, 7:30 p.m.
Reed-Custer at Lisle, 7:15 p.m.
Westmont at Wilmington, 7:15 p.m.
Christ Lutheran at Trinity, 6 p.m.
Friday
River Valley Conference Tournament
Bishop McNamara at Teutopolis
Saturday
Ottawa at Bishop McNamara, 2:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Monday
Central, City Baptist at Grace Baptist, 4 p.m.
Herscher at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Illiana Christian, Peotone at Bishop McNamara, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
IHSA Regionals
* Class 1A: Bishop McNamara, Central, Herscher, Manteno, Wilmington at Peotone, 9 a.m.; Reed-Custer, Coal City, Dwight at Seneca, 10 a.m.
* Class 3A: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Romeoville, 9 a.m.
BOYS' SWIMMING
Friday
SICA Conference Meet at Kankakee, 4 p.m. (diving) and 6 p.m. (swimming)
Saturday
Bradley-Bourbonnais at SouthWest Suburban Meet at Homewood-Flossmoor
College
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Tuesday
St. Francis (Ill.) at Olivet Nazarene 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
KCC at Malcolm X College, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Indiana University-South Bend at Olivet Nazarene, 3 p.m.
KCC at Black Hawk East, 1 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Tuesday
St. Francis (Ind.) at Olivet Nazarene, 5:30 p.m.
Olive Harvey at KCC, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
KCC at Joliet, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Indiana University-South Bend at Olivet Nazarene, 1 p.m.
Waubonsee at KCC, 1 p.m.