Girls' high school basketball - Herscher falls in double overtime

HERSCHER -- The Herscher High School girls' basketball team dropped a 63-58 double-overtime decision to Westmont on Thursday.

"They just hit some shots and we turned it over," Herscher coach John Engelman said.

Jordan Cousin led Herscher (12-11, 4-7 Interstate Eight) with 15 points while Ashley Mathews scored 13. Lauren Ruckman added 13 points and 24 rebounds.

<strong>Reed-Custer 41, Peotone 33</strong>

PEOTONE -- Reed-Custer took a 10-point lead after one quarter and held on to defeat Interstate Eight foe Peotone.

The Blue Devils shot just 21 percent from the field.

Katie Kochan scored 12 points to lead the Comets (14-10, 7-2).

Peotone (14-12, 5-4) was led by Jackie Ryan's 12 points.

<strong>Iroquois West 66, Watseka 58</strong>

WATSEKA -- Ashley Morris scored 25 points and had six assists to lead the Raiders.

Audra Fink added 18 points and eight rebounds for Iroquois West (11-12, 3-2 Sangamon Valley).

Andrea Crook scored 16 points. Katie Lavoie had 15 points and Katie Cowan added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors (13-14, 2-5).

<strong>Dwight 53, Wilmington 30</strong>

DWIGHT -- Kolby Hoffman connected for 13 points and had five steals to lead the Trojans.

Chaney Tambling had 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Chloe Trewartha added 10 points for Dwight (18-5, 8-1 Interstate Eight).

Tara Spell scored 10 points and had two blocks for the Wildcats (9-12, 3-6).

<strong>Coal City 68, Plano 29</strong>

PLANO -- The Coalers reached double digits in all four quarters to remain unbeaten in Interstate Eight play.

Krista Watson scored 14 points while Kirsten Verdun had 12 points and nine rebounds for Coal City (22-3, 9-0).

Tabitha Spelde added 11 points and four rebounds.

<strong>Manteno 54, Sandwich 49</strong>

MANTENO -- Manteno withstood Sandwich's second-half comeback to earn its first conference win of the season.

Dana Wynn led Manteno (6-18, 1-8) with 20 points while Chantal Palmer added 16 points and eight rebounds.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 36, Lincoln-Way North 19</strong>

Kayla Guynn and Jasmine Johnson each had eight points for the Boilermakers (13-8, 3-5 SouthWest Suburban).

<strong>Tri-Point 45, Christ Lutheran 21</strong>

CULLOM -- Jana Meister led the Chargers with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Veronica Mogged added eight points for Tri-Point (2-18).

<strong>St. Thomas More 47, Central 40</strong>

CLIFTON -- Melissa Gardner scored 16 points for Central (18-6, 3-2 Sangamon Valley), which trailed by just one point at halftime.

Alysia Mayes added 12 points for the Comets.

<strong>Paxton-Buckley Loda 40, Momence 30</strong>

MOMENCE -- Jordan Kinstner scored 13 points and Danielle Anthony had eight rebounds for Momence (11-13, 4-3 Sangamon Valley).

<strong>St. Joseph-Ogden 41, CPCI 29</strong>

CISSNA PARK -- Haley Dodd had 10 points and Lauren Bauer added nine for CPCI (10-15, 1-5 Sangamon Valley).