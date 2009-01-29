Girls' basketball -- Comets, Sabers to battle for title

The Central High School girls' basketball team was hoping to fight through the bracket at last week's Sangamon Valley Conference tournament to set up a showdown with St. Thomas More in the finals.

A disappointing loss to Watseka in the first round of that tournament thwarted those hopes, so the Comets have had to wait until tonight for that anticipated clash.

Though the tournament championship may not be on the line, the regular-season championship will be. The Sabers will clinch at least a share of the regular-season title with a win; if the Comets win, they will be in good shape to steal the crown away.

The battle will also be a key measuring stick for Central, which must go through Bismarck-Henning in a potential regional final if it wishes to advance to the sectional round. Bismarck-Henning defeated the Comets 62-39 early in the season.

Coaches vs. cancer

During tonight's game with Iroquois West, Watseka is hosting a fundraiser for American Cancer Society and Coaches vs. Cancer.

Coaches vs. Cancer was founded in 1993 by a joint effort from ACS and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

The Warriors will wear pink warmup shirts to promote breast cancer awareness in a tribute similar to one used during the popular "Volley for the Cure" promotion that was used by many schools around the state during the high school volleyball season.

All proceeds from the contest, including 50/50 raffle, concessions and halftime activities, will be donated to the charity.

Free-throw milestone

Grant Parks' Hillary Hubert has exactly 200 free-throw attempts this season, marking just the sixth time in the past seven seasons that an area player has reached that plateau.

CPCI's Heidi McKean reached the mark twice in her career, including a high of 282 attempts during senior year.