Track and field: Terrell sets ONU record

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Randy Terrell set a school record in the mile run for the Olivet Nazarene University men's track and field team at the Bob Eubanks Invitational, hosted by Grand Valley State University on Saturday.

Terrell's time of 4 minutes, 20.87 seconds was the fastest ever by a Tigers' runner -- good for a sixth-place finish.

Drew Collette and Kenny MacDonough took fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 5,000-meter run while Kendall Thomas finished fourth in the weight throw with a toss of 17.56 meters (58 feet, 0 inches).

On the women's side, Ashley Fozkos earned a fifth-place finish in the pole vault by clearing 3.5 meters (11 feet, 7 1/4 inches).