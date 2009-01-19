Grand Prairie Friends wants Middleport woods

By Robert Themer

rthemer@daily-journal.com

815- 937-3369

A Central Illinois natural lands preservation organization has expressed interest in buying and protecting the Middleport-Lafayette Post Road woods at Watseka.

The 37.9 acres, including native hardwoods and a very rare natural "sand pond," is owned by Iroquois County but, at the urging of Sheriff Eldon Sprau, the County Board agreed last month to consider selling it.

The property also contains a vestige of the historic Middleport-Lafayette mail route for which it is named.

The Grand Prairie Friends of Illinois made a purchase inquiry to the County Board's management services committee last Tuesday, board Vice Chairman Harriet Mowrey of Stockland reported. That inquiry came from Drew Becker, a Watseka native who is natural areas manager at the University of Illinois' Allerton Park at Monticello and a board member of Grand Prairie. He had read The Daily Journal article about the potential sale, Mowrey said.

The organization would put the property in a land trust for permanent protection as a natural area, said Jerry Ellis, Grand Prairie president and a botanist with the Illinois Natural History Survey.

The County Board favors preservation, Mowrey told The Daily Journal. "The consensus of the board is that they don't want to sell the land unless it stays as it is."

Grand Prairie has owned Bonnie Prairie Nature Preserve north of Watseka since 1992 and the Loda Cemetery Prairie Nature Preserve, also in Iroquois County, since 1984. It owns four other natural areas in east central Illinois and helps protect a total of 14 sites.

Volunteers needed

If it acquires the Middleport woods, local volunteers would be sought to help maintain and preserve the natural area and make it more accessible to the public, Ellis said.

Grand Prairie has members in the Watseka area and formerly had an active Bonnie Prairie volunteer group, he said. "... We do have members up in the Watseka area and since Drew is new to the board I am hoping to get him to help re-form the volunteer group. ... Especially since this is a 40-acre parcel that needs some management and some eyes and ears there."

Fundraising

Also, he said, that in order to purchase the woods "quite honestly we would have do fundraising."

A new Loda Cemetery Prairie project is encouraging in that regard, he said. "In 2007 we did some fundraising and bought nine acres of adjacent farmland to expand the prairie. We were able to raise $40,000 from individual donations and didn't need a grant or need to dip into our bank account. That heartens me that there are individuals who really do step up."

New campaign

The Middleport woods project fits a new activism by Grand Prairie.

"We are working to become a full-fledged land trust," Ellis said. "This seemed like an opportunity we should keep our eyes and ears on to keep this property in conservation use rather than development."

The organization plans, with the help of other groups, to take a careful look at east central Illinois to identify "the properties we ought to preserve," he continued.

"Over time we will do that with other organizations because it has been identified as a need... There is not a lot of protected land in this part of Illinois for recreation, hunting or just protection as biodiverse resources."

This expanded activity fits with increased statewide action for natural resource preservation, he said, with the formation of the new Prairie State Conservation Coalition and a potential new privately-funded grant program for natural lands protection.

For more information abut Grand Prairie Friends, visit www.prairienet.org/gpf; telephone president Jerry Ellis at (217) 244-5695; or write Grand Prairie Friends, P. O. Box 36, Urbana, Ill., 61803-0036