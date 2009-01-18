College basketball: Tigers top Illinois Tech

The Olivet Nazarene University men's basketball team picked up its second Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference win by defeating Illinois Institute of Technology 82-51 at McHie Arena on Saturday.

The Tigers were leading 42-25 at the break and they outrebounded IIT 40-25. Olivet scored 20 points off turnovers while the Scarlet Hawks scored only six.

Tyler Wallenfang scored 17 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers.

Cory Hainlen had 14 points and five assists for ONU (9-9, 2-0).

The Tigers have a week off before traveling to face Robert Morris next Saturday.

<strong>KCC 91, Prairie State 86</strong>

KCC was leading by nine points at halftime but almost handed a win to Prairie State in the second half.

"It was a dog fight from start to finish," KCC coach Joe Lightfoot said. "We had a total defensive meltdown in the second."

Stefon Carson led the Cavaliers with 18 points while Adrian Burton added 17 points.

Gerald Campbell had 15 rebounds and 10 points. Zach Stewart finished with 10 assists for KCC (15-4).

KCC returns to action on Tuesday, traveling to Chicago to play rival Kennedy-King College.

<strong>Olivet snaps 4-game skid</strong>

The Olivet Nazarene University women's basketball team needed to get back on track and the Illinois Institute of Technology proved to be a good remedy on Saturday at McHie Arena.

The Tigers' defense forced 32 turnovers and allowed IIT to shoot just 26.7 percent from the field in a convincing 101-47 win.

Olivet (11-7, 1-1 in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference) connected on 16 3-pointers, including six by Courtney Hehn, who led ONU with 20 points. Brooke Peterson added 17 points while Jealyn Foston added 13 points. Freshman Holly Wiersema rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points.

In addition to the poor field-goal shooting, IIT shot only six free throws in the game, sinking just three.