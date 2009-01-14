Slow start dooms Bradley

By Paul Schmidt

OAK FOREST — The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School boys' basketball team played Oak Forest to a draw for three quarters.

Unfortunately for the Boilermakers, the first quarter wasn't among those three. Oak Forest shut Bradley out for the entire frame and kept its visitors from scoring until the 6:50 mark of the second quarter in a 52-43 loss for the Boilermakers on Tuesday night.

The defeat was Bradley's sixth straight.

The nine-point final deficit was the same as the one Bradley (3-10) faced after the first period, after missing its first 14 shots of the game.

It left Boilers coach Alex Renchen angry, confused and most importantly, frustrated.

"I am extremely disappointed with our toughness and our discipline in this game," Renchen said. "That starts with us, the coaches. We have to do a better job of making these kids tougher."

Bradley's most glaring deficiency may have been in rebounding. Oak Forest held a 36-22 rebounding advantage and repeatedly got second chances off missed shots while keeping Bradley from doing the same.

"Again, that all comes back to the toughness," Renchen said. "There's kids that we can't keep in the game because if there's two people around the ball, around the rebound, they just aren't going to come away with it. We can't have that. We can't get away with that."

Both Tim Smith and Blayne Dayhoff did not play due to injury -- Smith is out with a broken hand and Dayhoff is out after suffering a concussion on Friday night -- but Renchen dismissed that as a reason for his team's loss on Tuesday.

"I don't want to make excuses like that," Renchen said. "We have the personnel here to win a game, and if we don't, then it's our job to go out and find the kids that will help us win games."

The shooting did get better for Bradley after the first quarter, and that allowed the Boilers to stay close. Bradley shot 46 percent from the field after the first quarter (34 percent for the game), but it still wasn't enough to make up separation between the two teams.

Oak Forest built a lead that got as big as 18 points early in the fourth quarter.

"We got some good looks and shots didn't fall, so we decided to try attacking the hoop more and rely on movement and ball fakes to get shots," Renchen said. "It just comes down to that we didn't compete in this game. Maybe if some of those early shots go in, we would have tried more. I don't know."

Zach Wadley led the Boilermakers with 11 points. Mike Atoyebi had eight.