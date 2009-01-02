Third time not a charm for Boilermakers

In close games, little things like free-throw shooting can make all the difference.

The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School boys' basketball team shot poorly from the line and dropped a 53-45 decision to Andrew High School in the seventh-place game of the 3A/4A class of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.

"We shot 12 of 23 from the line," Bradley coach Alex Renchen said. "That's the difference right there."

In the first meeting between the two teams this season, Andrew only scored 12 points in the entire first half in a loss. But this time, the Thunderbolts scored 16 points in the first quarter alone.

"Give Andrew credit. They struggled shooting 3s earlier in the year," Renchen said.

The Thunderbolts shot 50 percent from behind the arc, knocking down 7 of 14 treys. Vince Parisi shot a perfect 3 for 3 on 3-point attempts and finished with a team-high 13 points.

Another reason Andrew was able to change the outcome this time was Bradley's inability to score inside the paint.

"We missed some easy shots," Renchen said. "We didn't finish around the basket"

Despite Bradley's inability to finish inside, the game went back and forth with several lead changes. Zach Wadley hit back-to-back 3s to tie the game in the second quarter.

Early in the second half, Bradley erased the six-point lead when Keith Wright made a layup to tie the game at 35. Mike Atoyebi put the Boilermakers (3-7) ahead on a putback.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Bradley reclaimed the lead 39-37 when Atoyebi found Wadley near the basket for an easy lay-in.

With just a few minutes left in the game, Bradley was up one point -- but that's when things collapsed.

Andrew's Drew Howe wreaked havoc defensively with two steals within two minutes, which led to two easy baskets. The baskets were part of a 10-0 run that essentially put away Bradley away, which trailed 50-41 with just over a minute and a half to go.

Atoyebi was a bright spot for the Boilermakers, scoring 16 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Wadley added 14 points for the Boilermakers.

Jeff Triezenberg (12 points) and Drew Howe (11 points) also reached double figures for the Thunderbolts.