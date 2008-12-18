Local boys basketball games to watch

Bishop McNamara vs. De La Salle

When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Where: Olivet Nazarene University

Why: The Irish (2-5, 1-1 Chicago Catholic League) snapped a five-game losing streak with a comeback win in overtime at Guerin last week, but Friday's matchup at McHie Arena will be a tall task. De La Salle features 6-foot-8 phenom Mike Shaw, the eighth-best sophomore in the country, according to ESPN's rankings.

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Andrew

When: Friday, 7 p.m. (WKAN-AM 1320)

Where: Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School

Why: This is Bradley's first of at least two meetings with Andrew, a team that had won four of its first five before a 50-point loss to Homewood-Flossmoor last week. The Boilermakers (2-4, 1-1 SouthWest Suburban) play at Andrew in February, and the two teams could face each other again in the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.

Peotone vs. Westmont

When: Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Where: Peotone High School

Why: Peotone (5-3, 2-1 Interstate Eight) has won three of its last four games but will face one of the conference's best players in Westmont's Tyler Pierce. Westmont's only Interstate Eight loss came at the hands of Seneca, the favorite to win the conference. The Blue Devils put four players in double figures on Tuesday against Beecher, led by Adam Sattler's 18 points.

Manteno vs. Momence

When: Friday, 6:30 p.m. (WGFA-FM 94.1)

Where: Watseka Community High School

Why: Led by three players averaging at least 13 points per game -- Clayton Simpson, Tony Turner and David Clayton -- Momence (4-0) enters the Watseka Holiday Tournament with wins in its first four games. Manteno (4-4), meanwhile, is coming off a conference victory against Coal City and opens tournament tonight against Donovan.

St. Anne vs. Iroquois West

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. (WGFA-94.1 FM, taped for approx. 9 p.m.)

Where: St. Anne Community High School

Why: In a makeup game from Tuesday, St. Anne (3-3) looks for its fourth straight win after opening the season with three losses. Iroquois West's chances rest with inside threat Aaron Thomas, whose rebounding and shot-blocking ability could be problematic of the Cardinals.