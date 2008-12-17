Baldwin leads Olivet

Tyler Baldwin picked a good time to have his best game of the season.

Baldwin, a Manteno High School graduate, led the host Olivet Nazarene University men’s basketball team with a career-high 21 points and 11 rebounds in the Tigers’ 70-61 victory over Rochester College (Mich.) on Tuesday.

The Tigers (7-7) outrebounded the Warriors 43-23. Antonio Marshall had 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Dustin Rennewanz also had three treys.

Rashad Mitchell added seven rebounds and six points for the Tigers.