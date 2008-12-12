High school swimming: Kays top Schlarman, Joliet

The Kankakee High School boys’ swimming team scored 138 points to beat Danville Schlarman (124) and Joliet Township (43) at home on Thursday.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Jake Anderson finished first in 1 minute, 5.1 seconds while teammate Jack Klasey finished a hair behind in second in 1:05.2. Klasey also took a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:09.0).

Cody Netzel finished the 200 freestyle in first place and second in the 100 backstroke. Anderson, Andre Tucker, Klasey and Netzel won the 200 medley relay.

Divers Lamont Hawkins and Chris Anderson finished first and second, respectively.

<strong>Lincoln-Way Central 107, Bradley-Bourbonnais 77</strong>

NEW LENOX — Austin Cote took first in the 50 free and Jason Hines took first in the 100 fly, but Bradley-Bourbonnais lost a conference meet on the road.

Cote, Hines, Zach Ganger and Tyler Love took first in the 200 free relay while divers Matt Hammond and Tyler Hammond earned first and second place, respectively.