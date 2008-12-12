Girls' basketball: Herscher stays close against Seneca

SENECA — The Herscher High School girls' basketball team forced 30 turnovers, but the defensive effort wasn't enough in a 66-62 Interstate Eight Conference loss to unbeaten Seneca on Thursday night.

Seneca struggled to contend with Herscher's frenetic, up-tempo full-court pressing style that produced the wealth of turnovers. But in the end, Seneca hunkered down defensively in the fourth quarter to come away with the win.

"It was an ugly win, but I think we did our best under pressure tonight," said Thomasina Lovett, who led Seneca (8-0, 4-0) with 22 points and 15 rebounds. "We'll take the win, but it sure wasn't easy."

Herscher (4-4, 2-2) rallied in the second quarter with an 11-4 run to tie the game at 21-21. But Lovett scored eight points points in the post during the final three minutes of the half to give Seneca a 31-26 advantage.

Herscher pulled close again, closing the advantage to 48-47 heading into the fourth quarter. But led by Lovett, Seneca went on a 13-1 run to stretch the lead once again.

"With our run-and-gun (style of play), sometimes you're hot, sometimes you're cold. We kind of saw that a little bit tonight," Herscher coach John Engelman said.

"I was pleased with our effort overall, especially against a very, very good Seneca team. They don't turn the ball over very much, and to force them into 30 turnovers ... I was very happy with that despite the loss."

Gabi Tobeck led Herscher with 11 points while Ashley Mathews added 10. Lauren Ruckman and Amber Cordes each had nine.

"Being in our home atmosphere helped us relax in a tough ballgame. Maybe that was the slight difference tonight," Seneca coach Barb Beck said. "You can never dictate play with what Herscher throws at you with their up-tempo style of basketball. We did a very poor job of decision-making tonight obviously with all the turnovers. But winning ugly, I'll take a win any time. I don't think there's a coach out there that wouldn't take an ugly win."