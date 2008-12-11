High school boys' basketball -- Kays hold off rebounding T-Birds

Typically, a victory over the Thornwood High School boys' basketball team would qualify as a win to hang your hat on.

And while the Kankakee High School team won't be giving back its 64-61 victory over the T-Birds on Tuesday night, the victory certainly wouldn't qualify as a marquee win. And it may have exposed more problems than it solved.

Despite its 4-0 early season record, Thornwood showed few of the signs of the prowess previous squads have shown in romping through opponents in the south suburbs. And its ragged play dragged Kankakee down with it.

In a first half that was marred by poor shooting, a litany of fouls and poor decision making by both teams, Kankakee emerged with a 31-23 lead at the break.

Thornwood's abysmal shooting from the floor allowed Kankakee to obtain that lead, as the T-Birds hit on just five of their 27 first-half field-goal attempts. But Kankakee allowed a scuffling Thornwood (4-1) crew to stay in the game because they were decimated on the glass. Thornwood had a 26-10 rebounding advantage before the break, but did little to nothing with those extra scoring chances.

Kankakee did manage to rectify that problem in the third quarter, outrebounding Thornwood 20-7 in the frame. As a result, Kankakee built a substantial lead and seemed to have finished off the T-Birds, who made a series of almost inexplicable poor decisions during the third frame which allowed the game to get out of hand.

"Once we got our rebounding caps back on and started to do those little things we did better," Kankakee coach Ronnie Wilcox said. "It's a learning experience for us. We just lost our focus."

The Kays (4-1) pushed the lead to 20 in the early portion of the fourth quarter, but then things quickly came unraveled. Thornwood rushed back into the game as some T-Birds' shots finally began to fall and Kankakee assumed the role of the poor decision maker of the two squads.

And with less than two minutes to play, the T-Birds had whittled the lead all the way down to three points. Kankakee did manage to regroup long enough to score a basket to put themselves more than one possession in front, but a quick Thornwood bucket followed by a Kankakee turnover allowed the T-Birds one last chance to tie the game and force overtime.

Fortunately for the Kays, long distance shooting was not a Thornwood strength and the shot was well off the mark. And Kankakee's Corron Smith was able to snag the loose ball and run out the remainder of the clock to allow the Kays to avert a major disaster.

"With four minutes to go we're up 16, and we had some inexperienced guys out there and they did to us what we like to do other teams. They sped us up," Wilcox said. "We just made some mental mistakes. We were very fortunate that we had that lead and we were able to get out of here with the win."