Olivet women win national soccer title

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Olivet wins national title

KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- The Olivet Nazarene University women's soccer team won the National Christian College Athletic Association National Championship with a 2-1 win over The Master's College (Calif.) on Saturday.

Michelle Davis scored both goals for Olivet (15-7-1), which won its first NCCAA title in women's soccer.

Keeper Danielle Johnston had eight saves and was named as the tournament MVP.

Olivet went 3-0 at the tournament. The Tigers won their opening game 2-0 against Southern Wesleyan (S.C.) on Wednesday. Rachel Page scored both goals -- one was assisted by Cara Sunberg the other by Davis. Johnston had five saves.

On Thursday, Olivet dominated Trinity International 4-1. Davis, Janel Schmitt, Sunberg and Davis each scored while Johnston had six saves.

Schmitt, Page, Davis and Hengesh all represented Olivet on the all-tournament team. Hengesh was the defensive MVP.

~ The Daily Journal staff report