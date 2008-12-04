Olivet basketball coach now Mr. 600

Olivet Nazarene University men's basketball coach Ralph Hodge can remember not only his first victory as the Tigers' head coach in 1979, a Homecoming win over Grace College, but he can rattle off the starting lineup from that year as well.

"Please don't ask to name all the starters for 30 years," he said in his office Wednesday, a scant 12 hours after his team defeated Illinois Wesleyan on Tuesday at McHie Arena, giving Hodge win No. 600 in his three decades at ONU.

"It doesn't seem like 30 years. It is a great milestone and I have been fortunate to be around here long enough to get 600 wins. I've had some outstanding coaches along with me, and of course, a lot of outstanding players."

Hodge was 15-13 in his opening season and for the first nine seasons, Olivet won 20 games just once. Then, starting in 1988-89, the Tigers began a 15-season run of 20-win seasons, finally ending in 2003-04 when the squad had its first sub-.500 year (15-16) in 18 years. Once in that span, the Tigers actually reached 30 wins.

But after that bump in the road in '04, Olivet returned with two more 20-win seasons in four years and the two years they missed, the team won 19 and 17 games.

"The most meaningful thing to me is that through 600 wins and 20-win seasons, we've never had 'scheduled' wins," Hodge said. "Look at who we have played over the years. Our guys have always been proud about our schedule and who the wins have come against. They enjoy the challenge.

"Some schools won't take a game if they don't think they can win it. I've never thought that way, even now that the NAIA looks more at win totals (to make the national tournament). Sure, you want to win, but it is not always about winning. It should be about focusing on all of the elements that go into winning."

But winning seems to follow the Olivet program and the one constant in that has been Hodge. He has led the Tigers to 14 appearances in the NAIA National Tournament, including two different periods of four straight appearances. ONU is currently on a three-year run of trips to the national tournament.

The former leading scorer in ONU history (Zach Freeman overtook his coach in 2002), Hodge holds a 600-361 record as the Tigers' coach and has won 13 conference titles.

Ralph's wife, Janice, has been around for all 600 wins and she can reveal a not-well-known fact about her husband.

"I probably shouldn't say this, but I think he sleeps better after a loss," Janice said, a bit reluctantly. "After a win, I think the adrenaline is still flowing. People might think he's a bear after a loss but he really isn't. In our eyes, there's not that big a difference in him, win or lose."

And what was the after-party like, following win No. 600?

"Honestly, I didn't see him until the next morning; I went home and went to bed," Janice said. "I didn't know it until after the game when someone told me that was No. 600. If someone didn't keep track, I don't think he would have known. He doesn't really look at it in terms of wins."

Through all his success as a player and coach, Hodge has a little self-deprecating side to him. He criticized himself for leaving freshman point guard Antonio Marshall behind to play in a junior varsity tournament rather than travel with the varsity team on his first trip of the season.

"That was a great coaching decision," he said mockingly. "At the time, we had a three-player position battle and I thought it would be wiser to leave Antonio here for the JV tournament to gain a little more experience. He would have to play 40 minutes here and he may have only played 15-20 there.

"Well, it turned out that the competition here wasn't that good and he played like 25 minutes here. And we could have used him at St. Francis."

Through seven varsity games, Marshall is one of the best Olivet players, averaging 11.0 points and holding a magnificent 39-to-13 assist-to-turnover ratio.