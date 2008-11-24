Friday Night Lights -- Newman wins Week 13

Congrats to Tyler Newman, of Sheldon, who won Week 13 of Friday Night Lights, The Daily Journal's high school football pick 'em contest.

Newman picked 13 of the 16 games correctly and won a tiebreaker by coming the closest to guessing the correct score of the Central-Immaculate Conception game. Steve West, of Kankakee, and Larry Jordan, of Clifton, also picked 13 games correctly.

Newman, who also won in Week 5, wins a free oil change from Car Care Auto Center. He is also competing for the grand prize -- a tailgate party for 15 hosted by Netherton's Body Shop in Kankakee.

This is the last week to compete for prizes and see how you stack up against The Daily Journal's Sports staff. Log on to

www.daily-journal.com/win to play.