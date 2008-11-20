The St. Anne Community High School girls' basketball team is coming off of a 10-19 season and is looking to improve on that mark this year.

The Cardinals are optimistic that can happen, with the return of juniors Katelyn Lowman, Jordan Chapman and Charlotte West.

"We will be as successful as they want us to be," St. Anne coach Tom Montemayer said.

Lowman averaged just less than 10 points per game last year while Chapman averaged just less than nine points per game.

West is also returning, and she was the team's leading rebounder last season with nearly eight rebounds per game.

Montemayer, who previously served as an assistant coach for the boys' program, is a first-year coach for the St. Anne girls. Montemayer said he has some work to do with this team, and his biggest project may be freshman Tyesha Johnson.

Johnson will be running the point guard position for the Cardinals, a tough task for any freshman. She is fresh off playing for the Lorenzo Smith Junior High boys' basketball team.

"She's very talented and very raw," Montemayer said.

Montemayer believes Gardner-South Wilmington is the class of the River Valley Conference but thinks his team will be working hard to try to make their climb towards the top of the conference.

"We're going to compete and try to play hard," Montemayer said.

One key to the Cardinals' season will be how well they can master the fundamentals over the course of an entire season.

"We're starting to walk," Montemayer said. "But we're hoping to run by the end."