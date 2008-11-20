Girls' basketball — Tri-Point forced to replace seven players

Senior Livvy Phillips and junior Jana Meister return to provide leadership for a young Tri-Point High School girls' basketball team this season.

Six girls -- Brooke Conkling, Brittany Juergens, Jodi Meister, Jessica Redmon, Morgan Tharp and Dani Weaver -- graduated and one prospective returner, junior Kaitlyn Krause, did not come out.

"We are a pretty young team," Tri-Point coach Mark Hadley said. "They lack in age, but make up for it in heart and desire."

While this is Hadley's first year at Tri-Point, he has coached at Reed-Custer and Wilmington in the past. Hadley isn't too familiar with the Sangamon Valley Conference, but he feels confident in his girls.

"I don't know how we'll stack up to other teams yet," Hadley said. "I see some positive things and hope it goes well. We only have 11 girls, but they are challenging themselves. They have good work ethic."

Most of the girls worked throughout the summer and the team sometimes practices at 6 a.m. before school.

"These girls care; they show up and get things accomplished and don't whine about every little scratch," Hadley said. "They keep trying to play. It's an honor to coach them."

Hadley has been happy with the players' ability to learn new techniques and plays.

"We've been running different offensive plays and defensive plays," Hadley said. "Win or lose, we're going to try to be competitive and see what we can get done. No matter how we do as a team, these girls will know more basketball when the season's done. This is a good group of girls. They listen and want to improve their skills."

The Chargers were 14-13 overall last season and 5-3 in the SVC.