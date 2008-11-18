Shaw Local

Friday Night Lights -- Morgan wins Week 12

By Daily Journal

Congrats to Brent Morgan, of Bourbonnais, who won Week 12 of Friday Night Lights, The Daily Journal's high school football pick 'em contest.

Morgan tied with four others -- Shannon Robbins, of Manteno, James Tofte, of Kankakee, Mark Stauffenberg, of Manteno, and Kathy Keener, of Bourbonnais -- but was chosen as the winner after a random computer selection. He wins a free oil change to Car Care Auto Center.

It's not to late to sign up and play. Log on to www.daily-journal.com/win to compete for prizes and see how you stack up against The Daily Journal's Sports writers. The grand prize is a tailgate party for 15 people hosted by Netherton's Body Shop in Kankakee.

~ The Daily Journal staff report