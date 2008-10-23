Volleyball: Bradley ends regular season with loss to Lincoln-Way North

The Lincoln-Way North High School volleyball team spoiled Bradley-Bourbonnais' Senior Night on Wednesday, topping the Boilermakers 25-23, 25-15.

Kirsten Frazier, the lone senior on the squad, was honored before the match and helped the Boilermakers battle the Phoenix tooth-and-nail in the first game.

Bradley, however, couldn't get past North and eventually dropped the first game, and the deflated Boilers were dominated in the second game.

"The kids played really well and Game 1 was outstanding," Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Kary Dowling said. "In Game 2, we just lost our passing."

Danie Callanan finished with a team-high five service points, including two aces, to go with her four kills. Cydnee Mann had five kills and Kourtney Bridgewater finished with 14 assists. Casey Imbery added a team-best nine digs for the Boilers (11-20).

The match was Bradley's final one of the regular season.

The Boilermakers take on Minooka in the semifinal round of the Moline Regional next Wednesday. For convenience purposes, that match will be held at Minooka. The winner will travel to Moline for the championship match the following Saturday.