High school soccer: Peotone doubles efforts, splits

<strong>Peotone doubles efforts, splits</strong>

The Peotone High School boys' soccer team worked a little bit harder on Saturday but came out happy with the results of their extra efforts.

The Blue Devils opened the day with a 2-0 win over visiting Bloomington Central Catholic.

Kyle Robinson netted the first goal with an assist from Taylor Bezanson while Bezanson would later score a goal of his own with an assist from Robert Polacek.

The Blue Devils (6-3-1, 3-2 Interstate Eight) then crammed in a make-up game with Wilmington, earning a 3-0 win over the Wildcats.

Bezanson knocked in the first goal with a successful corner kick, while Robinson supplied the other two goals off of assists from Ethan Arendt and Aaron Schmeadeke.

<strong>Morris 2, Herscher 1</strong>

HERSCHER -- Joe Devine, on an assist from Jeff Brewer, scored Herscher's only goal of the day in a loss to Morris on Saturday. Jeremy Roselle and Cary Cadle combined for eight saves in goal for the Tigers.

<strong>Manteno 3, Mahomet-Seymour 2</strong>

MAHOMET -- Mahomet-Seymour had two first half goals but couldn't hold the Panthers in the second half.

Steve LaCosse got the scoring started with a goal assisted by Adam Newsom. Ryan Parke and Alex Gregory scored the other two goals for Manteno. Kevin Marshall had seven saves.

<strong>Thornton 5, Kankakee 2</strong>

Thornton came out with four first half goals to blow away Kankakee. The Kays received their two goals in the second half from Cory O'connor and Jack Klasey. Nestor Davila had seven saves.

<strong>Reed-Custer 3, Wilmington 2</strong>

BRAIDWOOD -- Junior Nick Zarecki had all three goals for the Comets in a win over the Wildcats. Senior Nic Hayden assisted on one of the gaols while the other two were unassisted.

Sophomore Brian Hedrick had 17 saves.

<strong>HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TENNIS</strong>: <strong>Boilermakers topple Tigers</strong>

URBANA -- The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School boys' tennis team defeated Urbana High School 4-1 on Saturday.

Bradley's Naina Chandon won her singles match 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 while the Boilers swept the three doubles matches.

Brianne Bowman and Neha Chandan won at No. 1 doubles while the No. 2 team of Julia Malik and Kari Notton dropped just one game in a two set win. Lizzie Rowland and Josie Lindman won their No. 3 match 6-2,6-2.

<strong>COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY: Tigers take seventh at ISU meet</strong>

NORMAL -- The Olivet Nazarene University men's cross country team competed in the Ilinois Intercollegiate Invitational at Illinois State University on Friday.

Olivet took seventh place out of 26 teams. The University of Illinois won the event with Illinois State University claiming second.

Drew Collette took 27th place with the time of 25:58. In 37th place was Kenny MacDonough (26:13) for the Tigers.

Alex Gerber also finished in 50th in 26:31.

"I think we did outstanding and had great results from training hard this week," Olivet Nazarene coach Michael McDowell said.