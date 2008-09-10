String of saves hands win to Blue Devils

Game decided

by penalty kicks

By Allan Scarabello

sports@daily-journal.com

PEOTONE -- Perhaps Manteno snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

Perhaps Peotone goalie Tommy Malia's 17 saves secured the Blue Devils' win in penalty kicks over Manteno.

Either way, it took 80 minutes of regulation, 20 minutes of overtime and penalty kicks, where Peotone outscored Manteno 4-3.

Ryan Parke, Justin Emerson and Steve LaCosse blasted the first three penalty kicks in for the Panthers while Robert Polacek, Taylor Bezanson and Ethan Arendt responded to each with a successful kick for the Blue Devils.

Panthers' sophomore Jake Riberty followed and needed his penalty kick to go in to keep the string of successful penalty kicks going.

But Malia had other ideas. He knocked Riberty's kick away to give Peotone the upper hand.

"I felt like I was gone from the waist down," Malia said.

After sophomore Tyler Paeth booted in the Blue Devils' fourth straight penalty kick to go ahead 4-3, Malia was left with one more save to make.

Manteno's Nate Martin blasted the Panthers' final kick right off of the arms of Malia to seal the victory for Peotone.

"Manteno is good every year. They're well coached," Blue Devils' coach Brandon Randall said. "We haven't played in a week and our expectations weren't to win, but to hang in."

Two deciding factors in the Peotone win were the Panthers' inability to capitalize on opportunities given to them and the Blue Devils defense.

Manteno played the majority of the game on the Peotone side of the field making it more difficult for Panthers' coach Randy Fortin to accept the loss.

"This is a disappointing loss," Manteno coach Randy Fortin said. "It's a game we could have won."

The Panthers took 17 shots on goal while limiting the Blue Devils to just two shots.

One of those came in the first half from Adam Newsom's foot. Newsom dove backward and kicked the ball over his head towards the top-center of the net, but Malia barely got his hand on it to refute the scoring chance for the Panthers.

"I had something extra today," Malia said. "I could feel it."

Despite all the pressure Manteno put on the Devils, their defense was up to the challenge stopping many fantastic scoring opportunities for Panthers.

"We are excited about our defense," Randall said. "We knew it wasn't a worry."

Besides the solid Peotone defense, opportunity knocked for the Panthers, but they couldn't open the door. On many occasions, Manteno had corner kicks that resulted in great shot opportunities but couldn't get anything in to the net.

"I felt like we controlled our own destiny and couldn't capitalize," Panthers' coach Randy Fortin said. "Give Peotone their due, but we will see them again."