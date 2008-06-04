Pay Trucking remains unbeaten in BBN

HomeStar played Pay Trucking. Pay remained undefeated with a 10-3 win and improved to 6-0. Jacob Fahrow had two hits for HomeStar. Bennet Schimmelpfennig and Colin Holderman each had four hits to carry Pay Trucking.

Marquie & Lambert faced off against Koehler. Marquie only led 1-0 through three innings, but Marquie added six more runs in the fourth inning to pull away with an 8-3 win. After losing its first two games, Marquie has won four straight. Matt Littrell went 3 for 4 to lead Marquie. Pitchers Logan Harling and Littrell held Koehler to only three hits.

Moose wasted no time exploding in the first inning against Dairy Queen with nine runs. Nick Dalzell had three hits and Max DeYoung pitched a solid complete game for Moose to win 9-4. Michael Mateja and A.J. Weedon had two hits each for Dairy Queen.

Koehler played well and got the 10-3 win over Homestar. Austin Barber, Luke Pallisard, Daniel Harris and Cody Salkeld each had two hits for Koehler. Zach Hollywood and Koy Wilson had two hits each for Homestar.

Marquie & Lambert went head to head with Grease Spot. After Marquie jumped out to a 15-1 lead, Grease Spot was able to close the gap, but Marquie won 16-8. Tom Donley, Nick Marion and Logan Harling each had three hits for Marquie & Lambert. Brennan Love had a nice 4-for-4 game for Grease Spot.

Bank of Bourbonnais dueled with Pay Trucking. Connor Swain pitched a great game for Bank of Bourbonnais, but Colin Holderman and Bennet Schimmelpfennig held Bank to one hit for the game for a 7-1 win for Pay Trucking. Carlo Dralle had the lone hit for Bank. Zach Murray and Cory Lacy had two hits for Pay. Pay remains undefeated and has a record of 7-0.

Moose and Grease Spot made up a rained-out game with Moose, winning 9-4. Nolan McConnell, Corey Hall and Nick Dalzell combined to pitch a one-hitter. Chance Marcotte doubled for the one hit for Grease Spot. Max DeYoung carried Moose with three hits.

<strong>Mid-season records</strong>

Pay Trucking 7-0

Dairy Queen 5-2

Marquie & Lambert 5-2

Bank of Bourbonnais 4-3

Moose 4-3

Koehler 2-5

Grease Spot 1-6

HomeStar 0-7

<strong>Home runs</strong>

A.J. Weedon 2, Gus DiCola 2, Colin Holderman 1, Tyler Marrier 1, Nolan McConnell 1.