Coalers set for state tournament

The Coal City High School baseball team is yet to put it all together in a game this season.

It would suit the Coalers greatly if that got done this weekend at the Class 2A State Baseball Tournament , which begins Friday with the 22-11 Coalers squaring off against Stanford Olympia (29-8) at 4 p.m. at Silver Cross Field in Joliet.

Coal City has come a long way from the early portion of the season which saw it struggling mightily and carrying a record below the .500 mark. But a pivotal victory over Providence Catholic turned the tide and the Coalers haven’t down since.

Since that 12-10 win on April 30 the Coalers have lost just once, a 2-0 decision at the hands of Gardner-South Wilmington, and that newly-acquired confidence is beginning to manifest itself.

“Each passing game we get more confident and it really shows,” Coal City coach Jerry McDowell said. “The win over Providence Catholic got us going and we’ve been playing a lot better since.”

But despite the progress made, the Coalers haven’t exactly played flawless baseball either.

“We’re playing well enough to win, but we’ve not played our best games,” McDowell said. “We need to do a lot of things better, we haven’t really put a whole game together.”

It isn’t any secret that Friday’s success likely hinges on the performance of Coaler pitcher J.T. Blaine. A dominant force in some games, Blaine’s inconsistencies usually fester when he loses his control and his walk count rises. Blaine walked four in Monday’s game against Addison Driscoll and three of those players scored.

If Blaine dominates like he can, he could find himself in a duel with Olympia ace Matt Frahm who carries a 10-1 record with a 2.64 ERA.

“We’re looking to go with Blaine as long as he’s ready,” McDowell said. “From what I’ve heard, Frahm’s a very good pitcher but he’s not going to overwhelm us.”

Coal City appears to have a slight edge offensively as Blaine, Jesse Gregurich and Ryan Verdun are potent threats.