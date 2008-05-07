So far, so good for Southern Sluggers in Northern Illinois Metro League

Southside begins season with 5-0 record in NIML

The Southside Sluggers, a newly-formed U-14 travel baseball team comprised of local all-stars, is off to an impressive 5-0 start in Northern Illinois Metro League play. Coached by Mike Sample and Ken DiLeo of Manteno, the Sluggers roster includes: Zach Barrett, Billy Bean, Greg Nagel and Robert Rosene of Bourbonnais; Joe DiLeo, Brett Gilbert, Brandon Memenga, Drew Nicholls, Ryan Sample, Kevin Sloat and Matt Worby of Manteno; and Max Hana and Austin Mendell of Kankakee.

The Sluggers made their debut in early April, competing in a pre-season indoor tournament in Indianapolis. They finished 3-1 for the weekend with wins over the host Indianapolis Cubs 12-11, the Franklin (IN) Grizzlies 7-1 and the Midwest Shockers (IL) 10-2. Their only loss was a 6-5 defeat by the Indy Irish after the Sluggers squandered a 5-1 lead. Both Sample and DiLeo hit home runs in the tournament.

League play began April 19 as the Sluggers traveled to Homer Township to face Homer Crush White. An eight-run second inning helped the Sluggers cruise to a 19-2 victory as Gilbert was credited with the win. Bean registered three hits in the game. Bean also earned the victory in the Sluggers' next road game on April 22, a 14-1 victory over the Oak Forest Storm.

Two days later, the Sluggers hosted the Triple Crown Thunder at the Ho-Chunk Sports Complex in Lynwood.

In an evenly-matched game with the pitching duties shared by Rosene (three innings) and DiLeo (four innings and the win), the Sluggers won 3-2 as Rosene and Sample each had extra-base hits.

On April 27, the Sluggers hosted a doubleheader at Alpiner Park in Kankakee. In the first game against the Mokena Blaze, the Sluggers exploded for a four-run fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie and held on for the 5-1 victory. Once again Bean was credited with the win. In the second game, the Sluggers defeated the Orland Hills Timberwolves 13-2. Sloat earned the victory, propelled by Sample's fifth inning grand slam.