Pitch, Hit and Run competition returns to test baseball skills

The Iroquois West Youth Baseball and Softball Leagues and the Momence Intercon A's semi-pro baseball team will host the Aquafina Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run Competition this weekend.

The competition is free of charge and there will be four age divisions: 7/8 years, 9/10 years, 11/12 years and 13/14 years. Winners of each event plus the All-Around Champion will move on to the sectional level.

On Saturday, the competition will be held at Durham Park in Onarga. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. and the event starts at 10 a.m.

For more information on the IW Youth competition, contact Jamie Eden at (815) 265-4102 or e-mail at IWYBSL@yahoo.com.

On Sunday, the competition will be held at the Momence High School baseball field at 1 p.m.

For more information on that competition, call Travis Griggs at (815) 693-5218 or Donnie Daugherty at (815) 592-7966.