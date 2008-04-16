ONU makes its pitch to Stritch

On most days, it's hard for opponents of the Olivet Nazarene University softball team to counter the Tigers' one-two pitching combination of Lauren Chessum and Kellie Koverman.

But during the first game of Tuesday afternoon's Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader with Cardinal Stritch University (Wis.), the Wolves found a way to do just that -- at least for a while.

Chessum and Val Stramowski were deadlocked in a pitching duel until the sixth inning of the first game, when Wolves' third baseman Mandi Schroeder broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run.

But it didn't take Olivet long to fire back, as Rachelle Renfro belted a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning to lead the Tigers to a 3-1 victory.

"(Stramowski) is an all-conference pitcher," ONU coach Ritchie Richardson said. "I was a little concerned coming into this game, because in past years, it's been difficult for anyone in the conference to score off of her.

"We got some big hits late in the game, but until that we didn't do very much against her."

Despite the fact that Stramowski (3-5) came into the game with a sub-.500 record, she had accumulated 62 strikeouts in 45-plus innings of work, not to mention the fact her ERA was below 2.40.

It might not have been a huge increase, but Olivet managed to boost that mark a bit with its three-run sixth-inning rally.

The Wolves' pitcher struck out the leadoff batter in the frame before Amy Murray smacked an infield single. Following Murray's hit, Caitlin Gidcumb ripped a ball into the left-field corner to tie the game at 1-1.

Renfro then dealt the knockout punch when she drove the first pitch she saw over the left-center-field fence to give Chessum (19-1) all the support she would need.

Chessum went the distance for the Tigers and struck out eight batters, allowing no walks and scattering six hits over her seven innings of work.

While Cardinal Stritch did manage to gather several hits, the Olivet senior did what she's been doing all year by keeping the Tigers in a close game.

"We know that even if Lauren and Kellie give up a hit here and there, if they give up a couple of runs, they're not going to give up (much)," Richardson said. "We never feel like we have to score more than two or three runs to have a real opportunity to win. That's nice for your hitters because it takes some pressure off of your offense."

In the second game, Koverman kept up her end of the bargain for the Tigers by pitching seven innings of shutout softball, as ONU dealt the Wolves a 7-0 loss.

Marcia Grimes led off the game with an infield single and then stole second base to start the offense. She scored when Erin Meyerhoff roped an RBI single down the third-base line.

Renfro followed suit with an RBI double and Rachel Comoglio drove in the third run of the inning with a single to left.

The offensive attack continued in the fourth and fifth frames, where the Tigers added four more runs, but Koverman's performance was simply dominant.

The sophomore scattered four hits and struck out seven to improve her record to 16-2 this year.

Overall, the Tigers are now 36-4 with a 13-0 record in the CCAC.

<strong>SCORE:</strong> Olivet Nazarene 3, Cardinal Stritch 1

<strong>STUDS:</strong> ONU -- Rachelle Renfro (game-winning two-run HR), Caitlin Gidcumb (1 for 2, 2B); Cardinal Stritch -- Mandi Schroeder (Solo HR)

<strong>STATS:</strong> Pitching -- ONU (Lauren Chessum -- 7 IP, 1 R, 6 H, 8 K, 0 BB), Cardinal Stritch (Val Stramowski -- 6 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 8 K, 1 BB)

<strong>SKINNY:</strong> Neither the Tigers nor the Wolves were able to crack the opposing pitcher during the first five innings, but Schroeder's homer in the sixth was followed up by a three-run ONU rally in the bottom of the inning, as Renfro's 2-run home run proved to be the difference.

* * *

<strong>SCORE:</strong> Olivet Nazarene 7, Cardinal Stritch 0

<strong>STUDS:</strong> ONU -- Nora Duffy (2 for 3, 2 RBI), Rachel Comoglio (2 for 3, 2 RBI), Erin Meyerhoff (2 for 2, RBI)

<strong>STATS:</strong> Hits -- ONU 8, Cardinal Stritch 4

<strong>SKINNY:</strong> The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning before tallying two more in both the fourth and fifth frames. Kellie Koverman held the Wolves to four hits and ONU coasted to victory.