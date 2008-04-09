Girls' soccer: Herscher braves the elements

Even in cold and damp conditions, the Herscher High School girls' soccer team stayed hot on Tuesday afternoon with a 4-1 victory over Coal City.

The Tigers (5-0, 2-0) jumped out a 2-0 lead before halftime on goals by Kaitlyn Reynolds and Alaina Ravens.

In the second half, Kari Ulivi scored off an assist from Kamille Larsen for Coal City. But Gabrielle Tobeck and Ravens countered with two more goals for Herscher to keep the victory in tact.

Hannah Morrow had two assists, while Ravens and Emily Rosenboom each had one for the Tigers.

<strong>Manteno 8, Westmont 0</strong>

WESTMONT -- The Panthers scored four goals in each half to earn a landslide victory over Westmont.

Allie Newsom and Sydney Couch each netted a hat trick for Manteno (4-2), while Aryn Newsom also found the back of the net twice.

Sam Riberdy and Aryn Newsom recorded two assists apiece and Allie Newsom had one.

Brittany Brezeale had two saves.

<strong>Peotone 5, Reed-Custer 0</strong>

BRAIDWOOD -- The Comets were outhustled from the start and lost to the Blue Devils 5-0.

Through seven games, Peotone (7-0) has outscored its foes 35-3.

Jordan Rossi scored twice for the Devils while Krystle Strubhar, Kara Mayer and Lauren Eckman each had a goal.

Chelsea Gruca had two assists and Strubhar and Stef Scardullo each helped on a score. The Blue Devils didn't allow the Comets to take one shot during the game.

<strong>Beecher 2, Plano 0</strong>

BEECHER -- The Bobcats and Reapers were scoreless after the first half, but in the second half, Beecher started to connect on the offensive opportunities it had missed on early in the match.

Holly Boekeloo was assisted by Maureen Schwer, and Allyson Herlitz got help from Emily Maehl to account for Beecher's two goals.

The win pushes Beecher to 1-4 on the year.