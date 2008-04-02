Tim Ahrens: Learning, not winning should be goal of Little League

Granted, it was no Christmas, birthday or Halloween, but the first day of Little League practice got a lot of love from me as a youngster.

I still remember the first practice like it was yesterday. My coach had us take batting practice and I sprayed the ball all around the diamond. Hitting was never a problem for me until the baseballs started to curve.

As for fielding, well, I could hit. Some might say I was a good catcher, but they were just being nice. Foul pop-ups were the root of all evil and my weenie arm couldn't have thrown out your grandma trying to steal second.

Baseball ranks high in my childhood memories, so you can understand my excitement now that my 9-year-old twins are starting Little League. We've been through the T-ball and Minor League years; it's time now for the real thing.

Today is scheduled to be the first practice and they are psyched, ready to show their new coach that they can play.

I expected this season to be the first when my daughter Tyra moved over to the softball diamond. Surprisingly, she threw a fit when I suggested it.

"There will be older boys there," I told her. Her eyes lit up for a second and I could read her mind. "No, not Troy from High School Musical. These boys will be 11 and 12 and they will throw harder than you have seen and they won't let up just because you are a ..."

I didn't get to finish.

"A girl?"

She pouted and as usual, she got her way.

She can field the ball. Her arm isn't the strongest, but man, can that girl run. Coach, if you need a pinch runner late in the game, she's your pick.

My son Tyrece also has wheels. His batting stance and physique remind me of Alfonso Soriano. Unfortunately, like Soriano, swinging at strikes is merely just an option.

The boy can throw also, although he isn't quite sure where it is always going.

Hey, that's what coaches are for, right?

Speaking of coaches, I hope their new coach is as good as their first few have been. Coach Mike, Coach Lyle and Dad emphasized teaching, with little regard for winning.

Little League should be just that - teaching the game. Sure, winning is more fun than losing, but the emphasis should be on having fun and learning how to play baseball.

Over the years, many coaches have misinterpreted my dislike of state tournaments for a hatred of lower-level programs. One even thought I questioned his right to exist.

On the contrary, Little League, middle school and junior high coaches are the most important coaches of all. They are teaching the most basic fundamentals that players will use all through their athletic careers.

Coaches also need to realize the impression they are leaving on the youngsters. Outside of my parents and family members, my Little League coaches, men like Maurice Hagen and Carl Mooi, were some of the most influential people of my life. (Of course, my favorite coach shared my last name.)

I hope coaches keep that in mind when they take the fields this season. Sure, winning is great but the impression you leave on the kids will be remembered far longer than the score of the game.

