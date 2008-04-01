Benjamin coaches Judson to victory over Olivet

Judson University baseball coach Rich Benjamin spent the last three years as an assistant at Olivet Nazarene University.

Saturday, his Eagles won two games against the team he recruited while in Bourbonnais.

"We played the best we've played the entire year," Benjamin said. "It came down to pitching -- like it always does -- and our pitchers located better than they had all season."

With the wind blowing in at Watson Field, Judson won 4-0 and 4-1. Senior Kyle Kobernus pitched a three-hit shutout in the opener, and Alci Gonzales followed with his first collegiate victory.

Kobernus, a former standout at Naperville North High School, was just 3-8 with a 5.90 ERA last year but led the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference in strikeouts with 88 in 71 2/3 innings.

This year it's been more of the same for Kobernus: good peripherals with poor results.

His strikeout/walk ratio (24/6) in 25 innings has translated into a 6.48 ERA.

"We hadn't won in so long it was just nice to get two wins," Benjamin said.

Judson entered the weekend just 1-11, including a loss in Champaign to the University of Illinois, but the Eagles allowed just one unearned run in 14 innings on Saturday.

Benjamin was also thankful for the homecoming of sorts.

"I just appreciate everyone there," Benjamin said of Olivet. "It was cool to see everyone again, and I feel blessed to have worked for two great athletic directors. (Olivet AD Jeff Schimmelpfennig) is great, and (Judson AD) Nancy Smith does a great job for us."

<strong>Hot Holsten</strong>

Since compiling a 9-4 mark at the Ormond Beach Jamboree in Florida, it's been an up-and-down ride for the Tigers (12-9).

But senior southpaw Erich Holsten has been as steady as they come.

Holsten (5-0, 3.18 ERA) held No. 20 Ohio Dominican to just two runs in seven innings in Florida, then earned a win out of the bullpen with three scoreless innings against Rio Grande (Ohio).

But he saved his best for last year's conference champion, St. Xavier, striking out six and walking none in a complete-game, nine-inning shutout on Wednesday.

<strong>Stepping in</strong>

Junior Jeff Alexander is a versatile guy.

Originally slated to split time between left field and first base Alexander played nine games at third base -- and one at shortstop -- in Ormond Beach, finishing the trip as one of the Tigers' steadiest players.

Alexander hit .333 with eight RBIs without committing an error in the infield in 10 games.

"I don't like to single guys out, but he was a big key for us," coach Todd Reid said. "What he did for us down there ... where ever we put him, he just played great."

<strong>Other notables:</strong>

* After sitting out last season, SS Pete Smidt leads the team in batting average (.371) and is second in slugging (.543).

* CF Phil Colling is a perfect 17 for 17 in stolen base attempts while RF/DH Chris Parmley leads the team in on-base percentage (.494). They're the only two Tigers to start all 21 games.

<strong>Back on the field</strong>

Second baseman Paul Bergan, third baseman Tim Allen and closer Derek Sinko have rejoined the team after being suspended for disciplinary reasons.

Pitcher Heath Groves was the fourth player suspended for breaking team rules and has not rejoined the team.