Late run spoils Kankakee's baseball opener

Coal City earns lopsided victory

The Kankakee High School baseball team played well in its first game of the season, but Andrew High School drove in a run with two outs in the eighth inning to hand the Kays a tough 2-1 loss.

Corey Schultz was the tough-luck loser, allowing two runs on five hits in 7 1/3 innings.

Reliever Koshawn Mosley almost got Kankakee out of the eighth inning, retiring the first batter he faced, before allowing the game-winning single.

Nick Hasik had a double for the Kays while John Corbett provided the team's only RBI.

Morris 12, Reed-Custer 9

BRAIDWOOD -- Reed-Custer errors led to seven unearned runs in the third inning for Morris, which handed the Comets its second straight defeat to open the season.

Brandon Paulsen had two hits and two RBIs while Alex King added two hits for the Comets, who rallied from seven runs behind to come within 10-7 in the fifth inning, but the Comets could come no closer.

Andrew Mollow (0-1) allowed eight runs -- none earned -- while striking out three in three innings of work.

Coal City 11,

Beecher 0 (5 innings)

BEECHER -- Three Coalers pitchers combined for a no-hit shutout win over the Bobcats.

Joel Lardi (1-0) earned the win, throwing three innings and striking out six.

JT Blaine blasted a two-run home run for the Coalers (1-0) while Ryan Verdun connected on a solo shot of his own.