Glance outdoors 2-22-08

<strong>SWCD to sponsor two campers</strong>

How about a free canoe trip this summer?

The Kankakee County Soil & Water Conservation District will sponsor one junior high and one high school student to attend a week-long conservation camp on the Eleven Point Scenic River in Missouri.

The Land for Learning Outdoor Education Program on July 13 to 18 is based on the conservation ethic of the late Aldo Leopold. Students will learn minimum impact camping techniques, fire and shelter building, camp craft and fishing.

SWCD will pay the registration fee which includes canoes, group gear, food, guides and transportation from Carbondale to Missouri. The agency will also help defray costs to and from Carbondale.

For more information, call Rich Howell at (815) 937-8940, ext. 3. Application forms can be found on the SWCD Web site at <a href="http://www.kankakeeswcd.org/">www.kankakeeswcd.org.</a>

Additional information is available on the Land for Learning Web site at <a href="http://www.landforlearning.org/home.htm">www.landforlearning.org</a>.

<strong>Raptors featured at Plum Creek</strong>

"Raptors 101" on March 2 at the Plum Creek Nature Center will explore all there is to know about these incredible birds of prey.

Live birds and experts from the Illinois Raptor Society will be featured during the 2 p.m. program.

Registration is free but must be made before Feb. 29 by calling the center at (708) 946-2216. The center is located in the Goodenow Grove Forest Preserve.

<strong>Friends of the Kankakee River set annual meeting</strong>

The Friends of the Kankakee will hold their annual meeting and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Elks County Club, 2283 Bittersweet Drive, off Hieland Road.

Guest speaker is Michael Jeffords, an entomologist with the Illinois Natural History Survey in Champaign. He will discuss sand ecosystems with an emphasis on the Kankakee Sands area of eastern Kankakee and Iroquois counties and western Indiana.

The luncheon costs $15 and can be paid at the door. Call Marianne Hahn at (708) 799-0249 or Jim Sweeney at (219) 322-7239 for more information.

<strong>Will County Network to meet</strong>

The Will County Environmental Network will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Laraway School on West Laraway Road in Joliet.

Agenda items include an update on requirements for clean construction debris fills, a developing partnership to promote the Des Plaines River Preservation Area, and other environmental issues.

Election of officers and adoption of a new constitution also are on the agenda.

"Anyone interested in working to protect and defend the environment is invited to attend the meeting," past president Mary Baskerville of Manhattan said. For more information, interested persons may contact her at (815) 478-5416.

<strong>Local chapter hosts fundraiser</strong>

The Kankakee River Valley chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will host a banquet and raffle on March 8 at the Moose Lodge in Bradley.

Tickets are $50 each or $65 for a couple. Sponsoring memberships are $245 or $260 respectively.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. This year's "gun of the year" raffle features an engraved Weatherby 300 magnum rifle with the Wild Turkey Federation logo. A total of 15 firearms will be raffled during the evening.

For tickets call Butch Hackley at (815) 383-0758.

Officers for the coming year include Mike Porter, president; Hackley, vice president; and Darrell Devors, treasurer.

<strong>Deer Classic at Bloomington</strong>

Everything from managing food plots for wildlife to add-on optics for firearms will be featured at this weekend's Deer and Turkey Classic at Bloomington.

An annual Classic highlight is the trophy deer exhibit and turkey calling contests.

The event is at the Interstate Center, 2301 W. Market St., Bloomington. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for those 12 to 18 years of age. A $3 discount will be offered to anyone with a certificate of completion of a hunter safety program.

The Northwest Indiana Spring Fever Show also is going on today and Saturday at the Porter County Expo Center on State Route 49 at Valparaiso, Ind.

<strong>Upcoming shows include:</strong>

March 29 -- Fishing College at Kankakee County Fairgrounds hosted by The Daily Journal and the Northern Illinois Anglers' Association.

<strong>Godley cancels sportsmen's show</strong>

Godley Park District has announced that the annual sportsman's show planned for March 1-2 at the community center has been canceled.