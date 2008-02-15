Mac girls wear sectional crown again

The stakes couldn't have been much higher when the Momence and Bishop McNamara girls' basketball teams faced off in the finals of the Reed-Custer Sectional on Thursday.

The teams, heavy rivals since a 2005 victory by the Fightin' Irish in the Herscher Sectional finals, clashed again for a sectional championship. Once again, McNamara prevailed, this time winning 59-45 to extend its streak of sectional titles to five.

"It's just an unbelievable feeling," said McNamara senior Brittany Hasselbring, whose team lost to Momence early in the season. "Senior year, redemption -- this is the best one."

Hasselbring, a starter on the last four Fightin' Irish sectional-championship teams, was one of two local standouts hoping to prolong already stellar prep careers. Both she and Candace Sykes of the Redskins played phenomenal games, but it was Hasselbring who was able to extend her career.

Hasselbring scored 29 points, aided by a 17-of-18 performance at the free-throw line, while Sykes led Momence with 27 points, including 18 in the second half as she scrambled to keep her team close.

The two aren't strangers to each other. Leaders on arch-rival teams, Hasselbring and Sykes had already played against each other five times prior to Thursday's contest.

Hasselbring said there is no personal competition between herself and Sykes, but admitted to a strong team rivalry.

"I wouldn't say there's a rivalry between me and Candace," she said, "but our rivalry with Momence is huge, definitely."

<strong>Ticket information:</strong>

The Bishop McNamara girls’ basketball team will meet Addison Driscoll in the IHSA Class 2A Supersectional at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Advance tickets will be available at McNamara beginning at 4:30 p.m. today and throughout tonight’s boys’ basketball game.

The price of tickets is $8.

The game will be played at McHie Arena on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University.

Olivet will sell tickets at the school’s athletic office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the day of the game. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and tickets will be sold at that time as well.