Seeds will go long way to determining where local hoop teams go

Seed meetings are rarely cut and dried.

And in the new four-class system where sectional complexes are spread out more than ever, familiarity of the squads involved is sometimes limited at best.

Such was the case in the Class 1A Somonauk Sub-Sectional B.

Seven of the 14 teams in the complex are area teams, but six of the remaining seven have little exposure with our local squads.

As such, reputation will likely have something to do with how things ultimately fall. No. 3-ranked St. Anne will almost certainly earn top billing, but the battle for the second seed was one fought with vigilance.

Little Ten Conference leader Somonauk has been drawing some state poll notice and Donovan's 18-2 record entering the meeting could hardly be ignored.

The reason the battle was so briskly fought was that the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds can't be placed in the same regional and while the two teams might end up fighting it out together at the same regional, both don't particularly relish the idea of tangling with the Cardinals so soon.

Donovan seems to be the logical choice at the No. 2 seed, largely due to an upset loss by Somonauk to the surging Newark squad, the leading candidate for the No. 4 seed.

If Donovan earns the No. 2 they will likely headline the Streator Woodland Regional along with third-seeded Somonauk.

If they don't, St. Anne and Donovan will likely be put at Iroquois West and if both reach the regional title game, it will mark the third time those two squads will have squared off in a three-week time frame.

The two remaining local Class 1A squads, CPCI and Milford, are unlikely to be seeded and both will likely be placed in the Armstrong Regional, based on geographical proximity.

In Class 2A, things likely were smoother.

Both Sub-Sectionals have local teams in their respective fields and in Sub-Sectional A, Peotone and Manteno each seem in the position to earn top four seeds. Since the Panthers are a regional host, they must stay home and are locked in to be joined by the top-seeded Westmont for regional play.

Based on the bracket laws, likely third-seed Peotone simply has to be sent to almost certain No. 2 Chicago Christian, which serves as the other host school.

Momence, Lisle, Luther South, CICS-Longwood, Beecher and St. Francis de Sales round out that complex.

In Sub-Sectional B, Paxton likely earned top billing by virtue of being the only team in the field considerably clear of the .500 mark.

But from there a number of teams seemed to be in the argument for a seed in the complex including Herscher, Watseka, Bishop McNamara and Coal City. The other members of the complex are Central, Wilmington, Hoopeston, Prairie Central and Reed-Custer.

This is all largely speculative because of a recent IHSA ruling that would not allow for the seeding to be released immediately following the meeting, as it had in the past.

Full brackets for the Class 1A and Class 2A State Tournaments should be released on the IHSA website at some point on Friday.

Scheduling crunch

A bizarre set of circumstances led to Donovan collecting an uncontested victory at the River Valley Conference Tournament.

Originally scheduled to play Gardner-South Wilmington on Friday in the tournament, the game was moved to Tuesday to allow the Gardner community to attend the funeral services for Kelly Bristow, a former G-SW student who was killed in a car accident last week.

Then the weather struck and Gardner did not risk the perilous trip to Beecher to make up the game.

But the only available date for the make-up would have been Wednesday evening, which would have put Donovan in the unfortunate situation of having to play four games in four nights and nine games over the next 15 days.

As such, it was decided that Donovan's 77-68 victory over the Panthers during the regular season would stand as the result for the conference tournament standings.